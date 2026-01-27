First Advantage has launched a fast, digital application service enabling self-employed individuals to obtain their own Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, following a major legislative update designed to strengthen safeguarding across the UK. designed to strengthen safeguarding across the UK.







For the first time, self-employed professionals such as private tutors, carers, and therapists can request their own Enhanced DBS check, giving personal employers greater confidence when inviting workers into their homes and places of work. Previously, only organisations such as schools, hospitals, or care providers could request these checks, leaving private employers without access to the same level of safeguarding information.







The legislative update, announced in November 2025, responds to recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which called for stronger measures to protect children and vulnerable adults.







A streamlined digital route for self-employed professionals







As a global background screening leader processing more than one million UK criminal record checks each year, First Advantage is supporting the change through the provision of a seamless online process that uses digital identity verification to speed up and improve the accuracy of applications.



Enhanced DBS checks provide details of relevant spent and unspent convictions and cautions, along with any additional police information deemed proportionate to disclose. Where eligible, they can also include checks of the children’s and adults’ barred lists, the highest level of safeguarding available.



Having an up-to-date Enhanced DBS certificate can help self-employed workers to secure roles more quickly, demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding, and build immediate trust with potential clients.







Rolf Bezemer, Executive Vice President and General Manager International at First Advantage, commented:







“Extending Enhanced DBS checks to self-employed workers is a transformational step for safeguarding in the UK. Historically, personal employers have not had access to the same level of information and protection available to institutions such as schools or care providers. This change finally closes that gap.







“At First Advantage, we welcome this progress and are proud to support it with a digital application process designed for speed, accuracy, and security. Self-employed professionals rely on trust to build their client base, and being able to evidence their suitability through an Enhanced DBS certificate helps them do exactly that.







“As one of the UK’s largest processors of criminal record checks, we see firsthand how important clear, reliable screening is for safeguarding. This update gives personal employers real confidence in the people they invite into their homes, and it gives workers a simple way to demonstrate their commitment to safety and professionalism.”







