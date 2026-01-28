Cabbidder, the UK-wide taxi and private hire marketplace helping taxi drivers and operators reduce dead mileage through live quoting, has appointed James Sorolla as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Board Member.



James joins Cabbidder to further develop the existing system while leading the delivery of a new Cabbidder-owned platform, designed to accelerate the company’s technical roadmap, improve scalability, and support future dispatch integrations — making it easier for operators and drivers to access quote requests, share work within the trade, manage jobs, and grow revenue more efficiently.



Cabbidder enables customers to post their journey details once and receive multiple quotes from licensed taxi drivers and private hire operators — helping the trade fill empty return legs and maximise vehicle utilisation, while giving customers transparent choice and competitive pricing. The new platform will further enhance Cabbidder by enabling the trade to share and outsource jobs across the UK, helping operators meet customer expectations and service KPIs.



Matt Young, Founder of Cabbidder, said:

“James joining as CTO is a major step forward for Cabbidder. His experience and the platform technology we’re building will strengthen Cabbidder’s market position and significantly accelerate our development roadmap, including dispatch integrations and operator onboarding. This is a key milestone as we scale nationally and continue building the infrastructure the trade needs to work smarter, not harder.”



James Sorolla, CTO of Cabbidder, added:

“I’m excited to be joining Cabbidder at such an important stage. The vision is clear — reduce inefficiency across the industry, increase utilisation, and build technology that supports operators and drivers at scale. I’m looking forward to delivering the new work-sharing platform and helping accelerate integrations and ongoing development.”