UK, 22nd January 2025 Equimedia ltd are delighted to announce the launch of the This Bank Ltd website designed and built by equimedia: https://thisbank.co.uk/

The new site celebrates thisbank’s launch, their 150-year heritage (thisbank was previously known as JN Bank UK), and their customer-centric approach to savings and loans. The site showcases thisbank’s Easy Access and Fixed Term savings accounts offering great interest rates, through an easy-to-use and engaging site. There’s also information about loans and how to access useful tools such as a savings calculator.

The site explores thisbank’s approach to banking and their commitment to providing a customer-centric service for everyone, including those customers who don’t fit the usual profile such as the self-employed, or first-time buyers.

Prospective savers can apply for a new savings account, calculate how long it will take them to reach their savings goal and see how much the interest they earn will increase their savings over time. There is also a useful support hub offering advice for those in financial need.

Ross Britton, COO at Equimedia said:

“We are thrilled to be working with thisbank as they launch into the UK savings market. The website we have designed reflects thisbank’s customer-centric ethos and their aim to provide approachable and helpful banking services. We look forward to partnering them as they develop their products and continue on, what promises to be, an exciting growth trajectory.”

Declan Halton-Woodward of thisbank said:

It’s been great to work with Equimedia as we have prepared for our launch. They clearly understood what we wanted to communicate to our existing and new customers, and have made the process of developing the new site enjoyable and straightforward. We look forward to working with them as we continue to develop our services.

About Equimedia Ltd:

Digital performance agency, equimedia, delivers innovative digital marketing solutions including website design, build, management and improvement, CRO, customer profiling, multi-channel digital marketing strategy development, SEM (paid search management and search engine optimisation), social media management, and paid media campaign planning and buying services all underpinned by data analytics.



equimedia sets out to make the complex digital world simple, and deliver exceptional ROI for their clients from the Financial Services, Charity, Retail, Technology, B2B and software sectors. Data, technology and expertise are at the heart of equimedia’s business from planning to delivery; creating insights and delivering optimised performance.



Data + Technology + People = the equimedia difference.



About thisbank:

thisbank is building a common‑sense, human‑first bank designed to help real people save, borrow and build a better future. Launched in 2026 and built on over 150 years of heritage, thisbank serves thousands of customers across the UK through a network of more than 100 trusted retail partners.

With competitive savings products, fair and flexible lending, and a commitment to ensuring customers can always speak to a real person, thisbank is delivering a better way to bank - one that sees people as more than numbers and opens opportunities for those overlooked by traditional banking.



For more information contact louise.burgess@equimedia.co.uk or call 07968434215