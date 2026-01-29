BIRMINGHAM, UK, JANUARY 2026 - Birmingham-based credit union, Serve and Protect, is proud to have been awarded the prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for the fifth year, a seal that reflects its long term commitment to financial wellbeing within the emergency service community.



Unlike many industry awards, the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award is decided entirely by the people who matter most: members. To achieve Platinum status in 2026, Serve and Protect has maintained a Gold standard for five consecutive years, consistently achieving a service rating of 4.5 or higher based on verified reviews from those working in the police, prison, probation, military, fire and health services.



In an age of automation and AI-driven interaction, especially in the financial sector, Serve and Protect Credit Union distinguishes itself as a human-centric, not-for-profit form of community bank. Consumers are increasingly seeking this level of authentic connection, prioritising trustworthiness and transparent brands. This seal marks the organisations that have moved past simple "customer satisfaction" and onto genuine trust and connection, keeping real people at the hearts of their businesses.



Paul Norgrove, CEO at Serve and Protect Credit Union, commented:

“Winning the Platinum Award means a great deal to us because it comes straight from our members. In emergency services, trust isn’t optional - it’s fundamental. So to be recognised in this way shows that even as we grow and adapt to a changing market, we’ve stayed true to what matters: delivering genuine, personal service built on integrity. Our team puts their heart into supporting the financial resilience of the frontline, and this award is a reflection of their commitment and the trust our members place in us.”



Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, also congratulated the winners:

“It is a privilege to celebrate companies like Serve and Protect Credit Union that remain steadfast in their commitment to customer success. This award is a testament to their ability to turn genuine feedback into meaningful action. By consistently exceeding expectations, the credit union isn't just winning an award; they are building the long-term trust that defines the most successful brands of the future. We are proud to recognise their dedication to the people they serve.”



With some 55,000 members across the UK, Serve and Protect remains committed to its mission of helping the emergency service, military, and prison and probation communities to save and borrow with confidence.



About Serve and Protect Credit Union

Serve and Protect CU is a free-to-join, not-for-profit financial cooperative dedicated to improving the financial resilience of those who serve and protect the nation. Open to police, prison, probation, military, fire and health service employees along with their families, the credit union “makes every payslip count” through savings accounts and affordable loans, with payments deducted directly from payroll. Find out more at https://serveandprotectcu.co.uk/.



About Feefo

Feefo is the world’s largest purchaser-verified feedback and insights platform. It works with more than 6,500 brands and helps millions of customers to buy with confidence every day. Feefo’s suite of tools, combined with our technical solutions expertise, enables our clients to gain a deeper understanding of customer sentiment, behaviour and intent, empowering them with insights to make better business decisions and improve their return on investment. Find out more at https://www.feefo.com.