London (30 January 2026): The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition returns for 2026, inviting photographers to submit their most compelling travel images from the past year. The competition offers entrants the opportunity to have their work published in the magazine and to win exceptional travel prizes, including an 11-day trip to Canada.



Categories cover landscapes and wildlife, food, people, urban and portfolio, with two new additions this year: Aerial, recognising the growth in drone photography; and Rising Star, looking to highlight future talent in the industry.



Open to residents of the UK and Ireland aged 18 and over, photographers can enter images into up to eight categories, each celebrating a different aspect of travel photography. The competition is sponsored by Hahnemühle, with more sponsors to be announced.



The competition is open now, closing on 22 March 2026. Shortlisted work will be publicly exhibited later this year and celebrated at a dedicated event recognising the winning entries. Full details will be revealed later in the year.



Categories



Urban

From glass-and-steel skyscrapers to ancient heritage sites, urban photography can be tricky to achieve without having a clear subject matter. Consider textures of buildings and the spaces in between.



Wildlife

It could be a wild dog in Namibia or a hare in Norfolk — you don’t have to travel far to see wildlife. The judges are keen to see the interplay between destinations and species as well as what the image seeks to convey.



Landscape

One of the most popular categories in this competition and one of the most fundamental disciplines in travel photography. From creative compositions to unusual perspectives, images should show fresh ways of framing a vista.



Food

Taking pictures of culinary creations is enough of a challenge itself, without adding the element of travel. But that’s exactly what judges will be looking for — images that capture provenance and produce.



People

How can a portrait also give you that all-important sense of place? Judges will be looking for photographers who can considerately capture both people and a destination in the same shot.



Portfolio

This category is for travel-related stories told through a series of up to 10 images — a mix of landscapes, portraits and all other styles to create a complete and rounded picture of a location.



Aerial

Drone photography offers a different perspective on a landscape. From patterns created by clusters of urban houses to the meander of a river in the wilderness, images should demonstrate the impact of photographing from the sky.



Rising Star

We’re looking to identify future talent in the world of travel photography in this category, which is open for 18- to 25-year-olds. Any images around a broad travel theme will be accepted.



Becky Redman, art director, said: “We’re thrilled to open entries for 2026 — it’s a brilliant chance for photographers of all levels to share their vision of the world and be part of a competition that inspires the best in travel photography.”



The prizes



Grand Prize winner

An 11-day holiday for two to Canada. The winning photographer will receive an unforgettable self-drive holiday in British Columbia courtesy of North America travel specialist Journeyscape, including return flights from the UK to Vancouver, car hire, entry to the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and accommodation across five stunning destinations: Vancouver, Sun Peaks, Revelstoke, Nelson and Osoyoos.

journeyscape.com



One of eight 10-issue subscriptions to National Geographic Traveller (UK).



A 30-minute mentor session for all category winners with the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Art Director and Photography Editor.





How to enter



Entries are now open at natgeotraveller.typeform.com/photocomp2026 and at natgeotv.com/uk/competitions

The competition closes at 11.59pm on 22 March 2026.

Judges will be announced in due course.

Full terms and conditions are available online.



Sponsors



Hahnemühle

Founded in 1584, Hahnemühle is the market leader in premium quality paper for artists, photographers, museums and life science customers, driven by innovation, craftsmanship and pure spring water.

hahnemuehle.com



More sponsors to be announced.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel







For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







