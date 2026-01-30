A legal crowdfunding campaign has been launched to support Judicial Review AC-2026-MAN-000051, a case currently before the Administrative Court (Manchester).



The judicial review concerns the UK government’s decision to approve a planning application relating to the proposed Chinese embassy at Royal Mint Court, London.



The proceedings are separate from, but related to, a judicial review brought by the Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association. The claim raises issues relating to the planning process and matters of public interest connected to the site.



Funds raised through the official GoFundMe campaign will be used to support legal costs associated with the judicial review proceedings.



Further factual information about the case is available here:https://open.substack.com/pub/charlieproctorlaw/p/judicial-r...



The official GoFundMe page is available here:

https://gofund.me/b8a8a4951



Notes to editors:

• Case reference: AC-2026-MAN-000051

• Court: Administrative Court (Manchester)

• Claimant: Charlie Proctor



Media contact:

Charlie Proctor

Email:CHARLIEPROCTOR79@GMAIL.COM