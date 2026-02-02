A judicial review has been brought before the Administrative Court (Manchester) challenging the lawfulness of the Government’s advancement of a mandatory digital identity requirement for proving the Right to Work.



The case is titled R (on the application of Proctor) v Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology and is before the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, Administrative Court.



According to the claim documents, the judicial review raises issues concerning whether the policy has been pursued without primary legislation and without publication of a lawful Equality Impact Assessment or Data Protection Impact Assessment.



The claim further raises matters relating to compliance with the Public Sector Equality Duty under section 149 of the Equality Act 2010, data protection law including Article 35 UK GDPR, procedural fairness, and interference with Article 8 ECHR rights.



The proceedings are currently before the Administrative Court (Manchester).



Further factual information about the judicial review is available here:

https://charlieproctorlaw.substack.com/p/the-secretary-of-st...



Go fund me link is here ---https://gofund.me/4a0cc0194





