PRESS RELEASE

The Postman Who’s Rewiring the £35 Bil Letterbox Industry

With his new CORE One Step® tracking software, ex-postie Mark Redmond is taking leaflet delivery from guesswork to GPS-perfect science.

London, UK — February 2026 — (where used, please credit The Private Postman and include a follow link to: theprivatepostman.com)

________________________________________

A former Royal Mail postman has reinvented the centuries-old practice of door-to-door delivery with a breakthrough in tracking accuracy that could reshape the £35 billion global leaflet market.

Mark Redmond, founder of The Private Postman (TPP), has launched CORE One Step®, proprietary software that verifies leaflet delivery down to a single human step — finally solving one of marketing’s most persistent accuracy problems.

From Guesswork to GPS Precision, you can see!

For decades, GPS tracking has been the industry standard for verifying leaflet drops. But in cities such as London, signal drift of 10–15 feet can place delivery data on rooftops or roads. The average distance from pavement to letterbox is just 10 feet — meaning traditional GPS could only confirm a distributor was on the street, not at the door.

CORE One Step® changes that. Built and refined by Redmond’s in-house team, the system measures movement at a single-step level, providing precise, verifiable proof of delivery for every property.

“When we started developing our own software in 2021, we realised everyone was 10 to 15 feet off,” says Redmond. “So, we built a system that is designed for cities and tracks the exact route to each letterbox. It works anywhere there are maps, homes, and a existing door to door leaflet delivery market — that’s around 45 countries, including the US.”

From Royal Mail Dismissal to Disruption

Redmond’s journey began far from the tech world. Once a Royal Mail postman, he was dismissed for misdelivering mail — a mistake he admits “every postie makes at some point.” With just £20 and a printer, he decided to start again on his own.

“I was living in a bedsit on Chamberlayne Road in Kensal Rise,” he recalls. “I printed some promotional letters, walked into every shop on the street, and within four hours had £1,500 worth of business. That’s how The Private Postman was born — one street at a time.”

Since then, the company has grown steadily, now delivering over one million leaflets each week across London. Redmond plans to expand nationally before scaling globally, partnering directly with advertising agencies and marketing teams that still rely on outdated offline systems.

“We’re bringing posting into the 21st century,” he says. “Our software makes leaflet delivery as measurable and accountable as digital marketing — but without the data privacy issues.”

Why Paper in 2026? The most sustainable product on earth

With digital marketing channels flooded, paper is making a comeback. Far from being outdated, Redmond argues that leaflets are among the most sustainable forms of local advertising when delivered responsibly.

We see things differently; sustainable paper is planted at the rate of 150 football pitches a day in European forests. Paper trees also takes twenty years before it can be used for paper. In that time it creates only carbon reducing qualities and no waste. We think supporting the paper industry rather than devaluing it (Paperless) is the human way- of change.

You see “Paper is the most recycled and sustainable product on earth,” he explains. “When it comes from FSC-certified sources, printed with bio inks, and delivered on foot — powered only by a good breakfast — it becomes one of the greenest forms of promotion available.”

As The Private Postman looks beyond London, Redmond’s goal is to redefine the way physical marketing is tracked and trusted.

“Leaflet delivery used to be seen as an old-school industry,” he says. “Now, with CORE One Step®, it’s as smart and transparent as any digital campaign — and just as effective.”

For more information, visit theprivatepostman.com

Thank you:

We hope that you found this information useful and for any extra commentary needed to help support your article please let us know. The team at The Private Postman kindly ask that if you do use the insights provided to credit using the homepage here: https://theprivatepostman.com/.







PRESS CONTACT:

Many thanks,

Valentina

Press contact: 07522 410823|Valentina Redmond|

Email valentina@theprivatepostman.com



About The Private Postman

The Private Postman, founded in 2009 by ex-Royal Mail postman Mark Redmond, is one of London’s leading door to door leaflet distribution companies. We’re the only provider with proprietary delivery software offering one-step GPS accuracy—far beyond standard 10–15ft systems. Delivering over one million leaflets weekly, we provide fully managed campaigns including design, print, and distribution. Our trained team ensures precision, accountability and transparency, setting a new benchmark in door-to-door marketing. Trusted by large and small, we help clients reach the right homes at the right time. Mark is happy to discuss about all things postal. Recent Media coverage: BBC1, The Sun, Metro, BBC Radio 5 Live, & The Late Show.