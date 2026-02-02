Rhotic Media



Rhotic Media has announced the appointment of Beth Ure as the new editor of Capital Pioneer, the company’s title covering digital capital markets transformation.



Beth joined Rhotic Media in May 2023 from the Press Association. Since joining the business, she has worked across a wide range of financial sectors including asset management, banking, commodities and payments. She holds an MA in Journalism and has experience as both a reporter and a radio broadcaster.



In her new role, Beth will lead the editorial direction of Capital Pioneer, working closely with Evy Williams, who becomes capital markets correspondent while continuing her work within Rhotic’s customer media division.



The expansion of the Capital Pioneer editorial team reflects the rapid growth of the brand and the increasing demand from financial services organisations for trusted insight, guidance and analysis on the digital transformation of capital markets.



Joe McGrath, chief executive of Rhotic Media, said: “Beth’s appointment is testament to her professional approach and her sharp commercial mind. During her years with Rhotic, she has demonstrated a willingness to support growth businesses and a natural attraction to innovation. I’m very proud to have her leading such a fast-growing title.”



Beth Ure, editor of Capital Pioneer, said: “As more and more companies search for new ways to innovate and stand out from their peers, I’m excited to take on a new challenge covering the market. This magazine is exactly what the industry needs right now.”



Elizabeth Pfeuti, chief operating officer of Rhotic Media and publisher of Capital Pioneer, added: “Since joining Rhotic, Beth’s acumen as a journalist has been clear, but she has also developed a deep knowledge of how companies within financial services operate across a broad range of business operations. This makes her appointment as editor all the more exciting, as she will be digging below the surface and into how our industry is fundamentally changing at pace.”



Capital Pioneer has quickly established itself as a leading voice in this space, supported by a quarterly print magazine, the annual Capital Pioneer Summit, and The Pioneers, its awards programme celebrating innovation across banking, investment, insurance and payments.



The next awards gala will take place at Shakespeare’s Globe “Underglobe” on 24 April 2026, where global financial innovators will be recognised for their achievements.



Beth takes on the new role from 2 February 2026.