The Menopause Exchange



PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 3 February 2026



Menopausal hair loss



Around 40% of women over 50 notice some degree of hair thinning, and around 50% of women over 50 experience some degree of hair loss. Yet despite hair changes being common symptoms of the menopause, these aren’t often talked about, and many women struggle in silence.



In the Winter 2025–2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Neil Harvey RIT, chair of the Institute of Trichologists, discusses the causes and impact of hair loss and hair thinning at the menopause. He looks at what could be making the symptoms worse, along with the range of medical and non-medical treatments, such as medicines, HRT, nutrition and dietary supplements.



“Hormonal changes are the most common causes of hair changes at this time of life,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “But other things can make hair loss or hair thinning worse, such as thyroid conditions, iron deficiency, some medicines, and stress or anxiety. The good news is that there are effective treatments available for hair loss and hair thinning, so it’s important that women speak to their GP, menopause specialist or trichologist (a specialist in diseases or problems affecting the hair and scalp).”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Winter 2025–2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include side-effects of HRT, menopause myths you might still believe, and CBT, systemic psychotherapy & mindfulness, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 26 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



End

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause in the workplace; A man’s guide to the menopause; Insomnia and the menopause; HRT prescriptions; nutrition at the post-menopause; pelvic health at the menopause; skincare ingredients for the menopause.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is also the author of three crime novels – The Redeemer, The Associate and Little Secrets. Her website is: https://vgoldmanbooks.com.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.