Soul legend Beverley Knight, a passionate advocate for greater opportunities in music, has taken on a role as ambassador to a charitable foundation set up in memory of her musical director and guitarist Paul ‘Reidy’ Reid.





Paul, who worked with Beverley for more than 25 years, died aged 54 on Christmas Day 2020. Now his widow Pauline, and son Liam have launched an on-going campaign to help aspiring performers and behind the scenes experts in his name.



Speaking after the launch of the Paul Reid Foundation in Birmingham, Beverley said supremely talented young people were being held back by financial constraints.



“If you come from a disadvantaged background financially, you may have all the skill in the world, but success seems so far away from you and Reidy wanted to do something to bridge that gap so that’s where the foundation comes in,” she said.



“Reidy believed fervently in equality and fairness of opportunity for all,”



The Wolverhampton-born hitmaker and West End star added that talented pupils at many private schools could continue to flourish, at a time when UK’s state education sector is taking away music lessons.



“Fee-paying schools recognise the transferable skills music brings,” she said.



“It’s not just about being supremely talented, music brings you confidence, resilience and discipline.”



Beverley described Paul to a packed-out suite at Birmingham’s Park Regis Hotel as The Paul Reid Foundation’s gala launch event got under way on Saturday, January 31.



“My life changed for the better the day I met Paul,” she said. “He brought so much joy.”



Leading up to her exclusive performanceshe said: “He had been a part of my life for so long that I feel as though I had known him my whole life. We bonded immediately. His calm demeanour, his leadership qualities and his faith meant we were instant friends, cracking “in” jokes about church life constantly. He was an obvious choice for Musical Director. More than that, Reidy was family.



“Nothing ruffled Paul. Calm under pressure, even-tempered, cool, and utterly confident in his ability to play, blend and lead. Everyone loved and respected him. Twenty-five years is a lifetime to work with anyone in music; it is testament to who he was that we worked together right up until the time he was called home.” Through its programmes, the foundation will offer:







∙Music scholarships supporting formal and informal study and training



∙Mentorship opportunities with established musicians and creative professionals



∙Access to local music programmes and community resources that encourage learning, performance, and artistic exploration







Pauline Reid said: “I wanted to do something to genuinely help people who want to get into music. I know what it’s like for musicians to follow their heart and vocation.







“The Foundation has been established to honour Paul’s life, legacy, and enduring passion as his commitment to creativity and community continues to inspire.



“Created with a mission to remove barriers to musical development, the Paul Reid Foundation will provide access to music education, mentorship, and creative opportunities for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. By drawing on relationships with respected industry professionals, educators, and cultural partners, the Foundation seeks to ensure that passion—not circumstance defines a person’s ability to participate in and contribute to the art of music.



“At its heart, the Paul Reid Foundation is about opening doors.



“Music has the power to shape lives, build confidence, and strengthen communities. Our mission is to ensure anyone with the passion to learn, perform, or create has the opportunity to do so.



“Paul believed deeply in the power of creativity to transform lives. This



foundation continues that belief by giving people the tools, support, and encouragement they need to grow.”







Beverley added: “Reidy cared for up-and-coming talent. He cared about the young people in Brum who struggled to access opportunities to play and to learn studio and stage technique.



“While he is no longer here, his dream, his desire to help lives on and I want to help to fulfil that dream. With support, the Paul Reid Foundation can be a beacon of hope for talented young musicians in an area often overlooked in the country.



“I loved Reidy like a brother. I’m not alone. That is why our band, and I were all there to perform for the man we loved so dearly and miss so much.”



