Revamped features, all-new sections and a fresh look — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has unveiled its biggest redesign in years with the March 2026 issue. The team have spent months rethinking and reshaping the magazine, taking on board feedback to better reflect the type of travel readers are passionate about, and inspire more people to dig deeper into the world’s most extraordinary destinations — all while giving more space to the usual award-winning storytelling and photography.



Longtime readers will notice a few changes this issue. Kicking things off is The Edit, a dedicated news section covering timely trends, new openings and seasonal events from around the world. Then, following an expanded features section and a cover story delving into Chile’s wildest adventures, comes The Guide — made up of smaller but no less unique itineraries in Algeria, Paris and beyond. Finally, there’s Expert Traveller, which features all manner of diverting tales, travel hacks and reader suggestions.



The March issue also sees the launch of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2026. Photographers can enter their most spectacular shots in up to eight categories, with the winner seeing their work published in the magazine before heading off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to British Columbia, courtesy of Journeyscape. This year’s sponsors include Hahnemühle, with more to be announced.



Don’t miss:



Kerala: Get to know the southern Indian state by tracing its waterways from source to sea



Madrid: The Spanish capital still harbours the country’s finest ingredients and culinary traditions



Louisiana: A road-trip through Cajun country requires a hearty appetite — for fried bullfrogs



Congo: Plunge into Odzala-Kokoua National Park, home to Africa’s most astonishing megafauna



Sleeper Trains: Monisha Rajesh picks Europe’s best overnight rail journeys



Wales: Spend a night on Cader Idris, legend says, and you’ll awake either mad or a poet



Algiers: A long weekend uncovering the Algerian capital’s lime orchards, patisseries and ancient ruins



Singapore: Take a closer look at chilli crab, one of the island nation’s favourite dishes



Venice: The best places to soak up the diverse neighbourhoods of ‘La Serenissima’



Paris: How to experience the French capital on a family trip or romantic sojourn



The Edit: Step into the fire during Valencia’s Las Fallas Festival; our pick of the best trips, trails and book releases for the year ahead; where to see the animal kingdom’s spring awakening; a journey around the Finnish cultural capital of Oulu; chef Santiago Muñoz Moctezuma’s favourite spots in Mexico City; strolling vine-side in South Downs National Park; storytelling nights and stellar markets in Dublin; a screen-free stay in Shropshire’s cosiest cabin; and the unlikely rise of cemetery cafes in Berlin.



Special Interest: Kevin EG Perry on the ups and downs of swapping London for Los Angeles



In Focus: Catch up on all the latest from the world of travel photography



Expert Traveller: The Lowdown explores the burgeoning popularity of literary-themed retreats; Kit List rounds up best travel luggage for smart travellers; The Story Behind delves into the hidden history of the Canadian Mounties; How To serves up tips for booking the best seat on a plane; and Great Little Place sees National Geographic Traveller (UK) staff and readers pick their favourite spots to eat, explore and kick back. Finally, Professor Brian Cox recalls the places that have shaped his life and work in My Travels.



PLUS: Win two places on a small-group tour of Albania with Undiscovered Destinations: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.





