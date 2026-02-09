- 65% say that recruitment delays now pose the greatest risk to business continuity







New data from international recruitment firm Robert Half reveals a striking shift in business sentiment for 2026: UK employers are now more concerned about slow internal hiring processes than about macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.







According to the firm’s latest research, the top concern for businesses is the ability to hire talent quickly (65%), surpassing traditionally dominant worries such as macroeconomic uncertainty and budget pressures. The findings highlight the extent of ongoing skills shortages across specialist functions, including finance & accounting, IT and technology, administration, marketing, and legal.







With talent remaining scarce, employers fear losing high quality candidates due to a lack of in-house resources, alongside slow decision making and inefficient internal hiring processes.







Talent access pressures intensify







Beyond hiring speed, employers identified several other significant talent pressures. Retaining top performers, finding qualified applicants, and attracting candidates with niche skills were jointly ranked as the second-highest concern (63%) among business leaders in 2026. Together, these pressures are fuelling the rise of interim and project-based hiring, as businesses seek more immediate access to specialist skills and greater protection for business continuity.







This growing pressure reflects an increasingly competitive market for specialist professional talent, with companies vying for individuals who can support transformation, regulatory compliance, growth programmes and digital initiatives.







Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland, at Robert Half, comments:







“UK businesses are facing an unexpected challenge as we move further into 2026: the biggest risk to operational continuity is no longer economic volatility; it’s the speed at which companies can hire. In a market characterised by acute talent shortages across finance, technology and legal, skilled professionals often receive multiple offers and move quickly. When internal processes are slow or too complex, employers risk missing out entirely.







“This marks a clear shift in the talent landscape. External pressures will always influence business confidence, but right now, what appears to be limiting competitiveness most is an internal factor - namely, process inefficiency. This is why we’re seeing such strong growth in interim and project-based hiring, as firms seek immediate access to specialist skills without being constrained by lengthy recruitment cycles.







“Streamlining recruitment, empowering faster decision‑making and creating a compelling candidate experience are no longer ‘nice‑to‑haves’ in this environment. They are essential capabilities for safeguarding growth and ensuring that organisations don’t fall behind in the race for talent.”







About the research:



Data is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted anonymously by an independent research firm in November 2025. 500 hiring managers in Finance and Accounting, IT, Administrative and Customer Support, Marketing and Creative, and Legal were interviewed. Respondents were drawn from a sample of SMEs, mid-market and large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.







About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies.



We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com/gb/en.