Sharing trusted digital profiles, such as LinkedIn profiles, helps virtual teams build trust faster than focusing on cultural differences, according to new research from Nyenrode Business University.



Ross Gardner’s PhD research looked at how people in new virtual teams decide to trust each other in the early stages. He focused on transference-based trust – the idea that people are more likely to trust someone when a reliable third party vouches for them, or when they can review credible online information about them.



Gardner’s research draws on surveys, interviews and statistical analysis involving virtual team members from 51 countries. He also explored whether national and cultural backgrounds significantly influence early trust-building in remote settings.



The results were clear: digital references matter far more than expected. “People use information from sources they already trust—like social media or word-of-mouth—to quickly form an opinion about new teammates,” says Gardner. “This gives team trust a strong initial boost.”



Interestingly, cultural differences had far less impact than anticipated “Individual choices seem to override cultural stereotypes in diverse virtual teams,” he said. “The classic ideas about quickly building trust based on roles or reputations still apply online, but we need to pay more attention to these digital references.”



Gardner was inspired to begin the research after observing how dramatically work shifted to remote and hybrid models during and after the pandemic. Much of the existing research on trust, he notes, was still based on teams that meet face-to-face.



He wanted to understand what really helps new teams connect quickly in a digital environment. “If trust doesn’t develop early on, it will likely have a negative impact on collaboration within the virtual team,” he says. “Understanding what really helps people connect in a digital environment is therefore critical for organisations.”



From his research findings, he recommends that managers who are assembling virtual teams should focus on clear communication and share credible recommendations from the start, such as LinkedIn profiles, to help teams come together faster and prevent early misunderstandings. This can lead to better team building, smoother projects, and reduce frustration or staff turnover caused by mistrust.



