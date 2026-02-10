these new displays introduce advanced optical bonding technology

• HT165HPB – Entry touch display combining Full HD clarity with durable hard glass protection

• HT220CUA – Entry-to-mid professional touch display for education and collaboration

• HT240CUA – Performance-focused option with higher refresh rate and advanced pen support

• HT249PPB – Direct upgrade path for existing HANNspree 23.8” touch deployments

• HT279PPB – Large-format solution for multi-user and high-impact installations



HANNspree, specialists in professional display and touch technology, has announced a major expansion of its touchscreen monitor portfolio with the launch of five new models ranging from 15.6” to 27”: HT279PPB, HT249PPB, HT240CUA and HT220CUA, HT165HPB. Building on the success of HANNspree’s hugely popular existing touch monitor range, these new displays introduce advanced optical bonding technology, expanded connectivity, robust ergonomics, and, on selected models, support for Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 2.0.



Designed for commercial, education, corporate, and creative environments, the new range delivers a noticeably enhanced touch experience while retaining the reliability and versatility that has made HANNspree touch monitors a trusted choice across multiple sectors.



Optical Bonding for Superior Clarity and Responsiveness



A key upgrade across the majority of the new series is the introduction of optical bonding, which eliminates the air gap between the touch sensor and display panel. This results in improved visual clarity, reduced internal reflections and parallax, and a more precise, natural touch response. For users working with interactive content, stylus input or collaborative applications, optical bonding is a superior touch experience.



Flexible Connectivity for Modern Workflows



Recognising the diverse demands of today’s installations, the new HANNspree touch models feature a vast array of ports, ensuring seamless integration with both legacy and modern systems. Comprehensive connectivity options allow these monitors to support a wide range of devices and peripherals, making them well suited for meeting rooms, home offices, POS, kiosks, classrooms and design studios.



Ergonomic Design to Suit Multiple Use Cases



Each model in the new range has been engineered with ergonomic flexibility in mind. Robust stands and mounting options are designed to withstand continuous touch interaction while allowing users to adjust viewing angles and working positions with ease. Whether deployed as a desktop touch solution, a collaborative workstation or a wall-mounted interactive display, the new monitors adapt comfortably to the task at hand.



MPP 2.0 Support for Precision Input



Selected models in the range offer support for MPP 2.0, enabling accurate and responsive pen input for note-taking, annotation and creative workflows. This makes the new lineup particularly attractive for education, hybrid working environments and professional applications that demand precise interaction.



Martin Kent, UK Territory Manager, HANNspree, comments:

“With these new models, we are reinforcing our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in touch display technology, delivering further solutions for integrators, resellers, and end users seeking dependable, interactive displays. The new touchscreen models enhance our already well-established touchscreen portfolio that has a reputation for quality engineering, long-term reliability, and affordability, with meaningful, real-world upgrades.”



About HANNspree



HANNspree is the green label display brand, innovating to improve eye care and energy efficiency. The company, which is based in Europe with offices in Germany and the UK, has been leading a green wave in display technology since 2005 when its sleek and energy efficient LCD products were first introduced to the market. HANNspree ecoVISION™ launched in 2024 to advance next-generation Reflective LCD (RLCD) and Transflective LCD (TLCD) technology, promising to improve energy efficiency and help users who experience digital eye strain.



HANNspree is affiliated with HannStar Display Corporation (TWSE:6116), a flat panel display manufacturer, headquartered in Taiwan, that specializes in the innovation and commercialization of TFT-LCD technology. Since its establishment in 1998, HannStar has been devoted to advancing display technology, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and exploring new product applications.



For more information visit HANNspree or join the conversation on LinkedIn.



