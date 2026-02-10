PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 10th February 2026



CBT, systemic psychotherapy and mindfulness at the menopause



The menopause is a very personal journey, causing a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms. Not all women can or want to use hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and many prefer to try holistic approaches, including talking therapies, instead.



In the Winter 2025–2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Liz Tatham, systemic psychotherapist, talks about the role of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), systemic psychotherapy and mindfulness at the menopause. She looks at each form of psychotherapy in detail – what the therapy involves, how it can help menopausal symptoms and how it can support women at this time of life.



“Psychotherapies can help women cope with specific physical and emotional symptoms at the menopause, such as hot flushes and night sweats, as well as supporting them through relationship changes,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Some women use CBT, systemic psychotherapy and mindfulness on their own or together, with or without HRT. Each woman needs to choose an approach that works for her.”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Winter 2025–2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include side-effects of HRT, menopause myths you might still believe, and menopausal hair loss, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 26 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause in the workplace; A man’s guide to the menopause; Insomnia and the menopause; HRT prescriptions; Nutrition at the post-menopause; pelvic health at the menopause; skincare ingredients for the menopause.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is also the author of three crime novels – The Redeemer, The Associate and Little Secrets. Her website is: https://vgoldmanbooks.com.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.