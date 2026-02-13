A funeral shouldn’t bring a final blow of poverty. People deserve the chance to say goodbye with dignity, not be dragged into debt

The cost of dying in the UK is rising sharply, at a time when household finances are already under intense strain. The Asda Income Tracker shows that many families — particularly those on lower incomes — are left with little or no disposable income once essential bills are paid, leaving them acutely vulnerable to unexpected costs.

Recent data show that the average cost of a simple attended funeral in the UK has reached record levels of around £4,285, marking a continued increase over previous years.1 That figure has risen by 134% since 2004, significantly outpacing general inflation over the same period — intensifying financial strain at a time of bereavement.

When broader “cost of dying” expenses are included — such as professional fees, memorials and send-off costs — the total average now reaches nearly £9,800, also a record high.

Families are feeling this pressure acutely. Around one in five families report struggling to cover the cost of a funeral, with many having to find additional funds — on average around £2,371 — from savings, borrowing or credit.

Peter Shuttleworth, Head of Operations at Celebration of Life, highlights the personal impact: "A funeral shouldn’t bring a final blow of poverty. People deserve the chance to say goodbye with dignity, not be dragged into debt just to do what feels right. Even a simple, respectful farewell is becoming unaffordable for many families.”

These costs often arrive at the worst possible time: during grief, emotional upheaval and financial vulnerability. Too often, adult children are left to find funds because no prior provision was made. National research suggests that while many people make some provision for funeral costs, only around 38–42% put enough aside to cover the full expense, leaving a significant funding gap.

Adding to the stress is the variation in price depending on location. In London, for example, the average funeral bill is around £5,449 — nearly 60% higher than in the most affordable parts of the UK.

Against a backdrop where six in ten UK households say they are financially worse off than a year ago, and where low-income families are often left with just a few pounds a week — or less — after essentials, these costs are not marginal figures but pivotal pressures on family budgets.2 End-of-life expenses are increasingly part of the broader cost-of-living crisis rather than a distant or exceptional concern.

1 Funeral Costs - Cost Of Dying Report 2026|SunLife

2 Asda Income Tracker; ONS Opinions and Lifestyle Survey More than half of UK households are worse off than a year ago

