KOMPAS Watches today announces the launch of its debut collection — an independent British watch brand defined by function-led design and inspired by the RAF Sector Clock. Originally developed for wartime operations rooms, the Sector Clock used colour-coded five-minute intervals to enable rapid orientation and clear decision-making under pressure. That principle of visual efficiency forms the foundation of KOMPAS.



The debut collection introduces four compass-point models — North, East, South and West — each aligned with a directional identity. Rather than replicating a historic instrument, KOMPAS translates the Sector Clock’s colour-coded five-minute logic into a modern dial architecture designed for instant legibility, structured time, and purposeful restraint.



Quote — Aslan Oral, Co-Founder: “KOMPAS is our response to overly decorative watches — prioritising performance and clarity for modern explorers.”



Key details (for editors)

Case:39mm sandblasted stainless steel

Water resistance: 100m

Movement: Miyota 9039 automatic

Crystal: Sapphire

Dial: layered “3D” construction with Swiss Super-LumiNova

Straps: nylon + rubber included

Warranty: 2-year international warranty



Pricing & availability

Price: £535 incl. VAT

Where to buy: www.kompaswatches.com

Shipping: International shipping available; taxes and duties calculated at checkout (where applicable).

Availability: Available now in limited quantities (select models may sell out)..





Media contact

Aslan Oral — Co-Founder, KOMPAS Watches

+44 786 774 8740|contact@kompaswatches.com|www.kompaswatches.com



Notes to editors



•KOMPAS’s design language is inspired by the RAF Sector Clock and visual coordination systems used in Britain’s wartime air-defence operations rooms.



•KOMPAS is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Royal Air Force or the UK Ministry of Defence.



•Press assets available on request: hi-res product and lifestyle imagery, founder bios/headshots, and model spec sheets.







Founder Bios



Aslan Oral is the co-founder of KOMPAS Watches, an independent British watch brand built on the principle that function must lead design. He holds an MSc in International Marketing from Hult International Business School and a BSc in International Economics and Management from Bocconi University.



He has worked across the luxury watch industry, including roles at Watches of Switzerland and Bamford Watch Department, and previously operated a luxury watch consultancy in Milan. His experience spans product positioning, high-net-worth client engagement, and brand storytelling — with a consistent focus on clarity, usability, and contemporary tool-watch design. KOMPAS was created as a response to increasingly decorative watch design, prioritising structure, legibility, and real-world performance inspired by the RAF Sector Clock.



Giovanni Cicogna is the co-founder of KOMPAS Watches and leads design development and visual architecture for the brand. He holds a First Class Honours Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Liverpool and received multiple academic awards for expressive structural design, including recognition from the Liverpool School of Architecture.



He has worked across architectural and infrastructure projects in the UK, Italy, France, and the Middle East, contributing to large-scale developments, transport infrastructure, and high-end residential projects. His background in spatial thinking, material discipline, and visual clarity informs KOMPAS’s dial architecture, case proportions, and overall design language — ensuring every visual decision serves function, balance, and legibility.