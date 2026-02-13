Sedgefield, UK – Graphene Composites (GC), a world leader in nanomaterials and advanced materials engineering, announces the appointment of Lord John Eatwell as Chair.



Lord Eatwell brings extensive experience in government, finance, and entrepreneurship to GC as the company enters an accelerated growth phase. As a member of the Lords Select Committee on Financial Services Regulation and former President of Queens' College, Cambridge, he provides strategic guidance and governance oversight as GC scales its operations and commercialises its breakthrough defence, health and thermal management technologies.



Strategic growth priorities for GC include GC Shield™ blast and ballistic protection for the defence industry and GC Thermo-Flo™ thermal management systems that will substantially reduce energy consumption. Designed for use in AI data centre cooling systems, as well as other market applications, GC Thermo-Flo is preparing proof-of-concept projects within data centre environments.



"Lord John Eatwell brings a wealth of experience and most importantly, he embodies our core values of Kindness and Integrity," said Sandy Chen, CEO of Graphene Composites. "As we have successfully commercialised products in advanced materials engineering, we are now positioned for rapid expansion. John's strategic vision will be invaluable as we scale to meet growing demand for our applications."



John Eatwell said, “I am delighted to be joining the GC team at this exciting stage of the company’s development. GC’s advanced nano-materials engineering results in products that are not incremental developments. They are products that “change the weather”. I believe that the company is about to enjoy a significant surge in overall performance. Fasten your seat-belts!”



About Lord Eatwell: John Eatwell taught economics and finance at Cambridge University and held visiting posts at a number of American universities. From 1997 to 2020 he was the President of Queens’ College, Cambridge. In addition he has held a number of business positions including as a Non-Executive Director of Anglia Television Group and of Newday (formerly SAV Credit). He has been an advisor to Warburg Pincus and is currently an advisor to Palamon Capital and is Senior Independent Director of Unity Trust Bank. He also served as a financial services regulator: as an independent member of the board of the SFA, a member of the Regulatory Decisions Committee of the FSA, and Chairman of the Jersey Financial Services Commission. He was board member of the Royal Opera House and Chairman of the British Library. He is a member of the House of Lords.



About Graphene Composites: Graphene Composites (GC) is a world leader in nanomaterials and advanced materials engineering. We combine cutting-edge expertise in 2D materials and nanotechnology with proven commercial capabilities to solve critical challenges across defense, security, and industrial sectors. Through partnerships with leading global organisations and manufacturers, we transform innovative materials science into commercially viable solutions – and bring advanced materials to life.



