- Finance and Accounting is seeing one of the strongest increases in planned hiring among white-collar fields

- Increased demand for data analytics, generative AI and financial reporting skills drives premium salaries as businesses accelerate modernisation

- 64% of Finance and Accounting hiring managers rank finding qualified candidates among their top concerns for 2026







UK finance teams are at a critical crossroads, with demand for specialist talent accelerating faster than the function can modernise, and skills gaps intensifying. That’s according to new research from specialised talent solutions firm Robert Half.







The firm’s latest data shows that Finance and Accounting is experiencing one of the fastest-growing hiring intentions across all professional disciplines. More than half (58%) of employers expect to increase permanent headcount by the summer, up from 50% in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, 43% plan to hire contract or interim professionals, compared with 39% in the previous period.







This demand is driven by the need for deeper technical expertise, with data analytics emerging as the most sought-after skill in the function, cited by 49% of employers. Close behind were generative AI solutions (48%), budgeting and forecasting (47%), financial reporting (46%) and financial analysis (45%).







Skills shortages driving salary premiums







The data also revealed that employers are increasingly prepared to pay more to secure niche talent. Financial reporting was identified by 39% of employers as the skill most likely to command higher compensation, followed by data analytics, financial modelling, expertise with business intelligence tools, and tax knowledge (all 38%). This trend reflects the value businesses place on professionals who can strengthen compliance, enhance planning accuracy and leverage advanced tools to support strategic decision-making.







Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland, at Robert Half, comments:



“The Finance and Accounting function is evolving at a remarkable pace. Businesses are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, resulting in extremely high demand for finance professionals who can combine technical rigour with modern analytical and AI-driven capabilities. Employers are no longer looking solely for traditional accounting expertise. Instead, they want individuals who can interpret data, implement new technologies and support stronger financial governance.







“We are seeing a clear shift towards building smarter, more adaptable finance teams. The challenge for employers is that these skills remain in short supply, intensifying competition for qualified talent and driving up salary premiums, particularly in areas such as financial reporting and analytics. As companies continue the race to modernise, expanding both permanent and contingent workforces has become essential to keep pace with business demands and ensure finance functions remain effective and forward-looking.”











