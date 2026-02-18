Press Release

18 February 2026



Royal Mint Court Judicial Review Discontinued (AC-2026-MAN-000051)



A Notice of Discontinuance has today been filed in the Administrative Court in respect of R (Proctor) v Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (AC-2026-MAN-000051), the judicial review proceedings concerning the Secretary of State’s decision to grant planning permission for the redevelopment of Royal Mint Court in London.



The claim advanced public law grounds relating to procedural fairness and the lawfulness of reliance on undisclosed security material within a ministerial decision made under section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. It did not seek to challenge the planning merits of the development itself.



The proceedings have been discontinued on professional and funding grounds. Litigation against a Government department requires an appropriate financial structure and protection against costs exposure. That threshold was not met.



For the avoidance of doubt, the discontinuance of this claim does not affect any other judicial review proceedings brought by other parties in relation to the Royal Mint Court planning decision.



Further commentary on the underlying legal issues will be published separately.



Contact:

Charlie Proctor

charlieproctor79@gmail.com