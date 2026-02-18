London, UK — February 2026 — Academy Plus Group Ltd ( trading as academy+ ), the UK compliance, development and wellbeing learning platform for SMEs, today announces the completion of its investment round, positioning the business to accelerate its acquisition-led growth strategy.



Following a strategic pivot over the past 36 months from B2C to B2B and from transactional sales to a predominantly recurring-revenue model, academy+ now serves 1,000+ organisations through Staff Skills academy+ (“SSa+”), delivered via its proprietary, mobile-first LMS and integrated, AI augmented, content hubs.



The recapitalisation builds on a period of operational and commercial momentum, including significant growth in ARR, an improved customer experience following the relaunch of the LMS, and measurable improvements in core unit economics — including higher Customer Lifetime Value, significantly reduced Churn and an improved Net Promoter Score of 67.





Proven M&A execution and integration capability



academy+ has already demonstrated its ability to acquire, integrate and scale complementary assets, including:



Scott Bradbury Ltd, expanding the client base and strengthening the performance-improvement proposition.



A targeted acquisition of MindLabs wellbeing content, broadening and deepening the content library.



The launch of a sector “Edition” model, including Student academy+ (currently available in 28 countries worldwide), validating a repeatable route to new markets through partnerships and platform distribution.





A platform geared for acquisition-led scale



The academy+ buy-and-build strategy targets a fragmented UK learning and training market, focusing on acquiring high-quality content libraries and specialist providers that benefit from the Group’s distribution engine and mobile-first platform. The integration playbook is designed to migrate clients and content onto the academy+ platform efficiently, improving retention and monetisation while capturing operating leverage as the Group scales.





Executive commentary



“I joined academy+ to lead a transformation - and we’ve delivered it,” said Ian McClelland, CEO. “We’ve rebuilt the platform, strengthened distribution, proven acquisition integration, and improved the fundamentals: revenue is growing and customers are happy. We’re now positioned to move faster and continue consolidating in attractive areas of compliance, professional development and wellbeing.”



McClelland added: “I’d also like to thank our investors for their support. Their backing has been instrumental in enabling strategic acquisitions, accelerating product investment, and fueling our next phase of growth."



Jay Verjee, Chairman APG Ltd and Managing Partner Addition Capital added: “We are proud to continue our support for academy+ and the journey Ian and the team are undertaking. The platform is cutting edge and can be scaled easily as the business adds new customers and courses. academy+ is now perfectly positioned to continue its organic growth story and to acquire other complementary businesses.”





About Academy Plus Group Ltd



Academy Plus Group Ltd (trading as academy+) is a UK-based provider of compliance, development and wellbeing learning for SMEs. Through Staff Skills academy+, the Group delivers a mobile-first and AI enhanced SaaS learning solution combining automated reporting, course builder and an expanding library of content as well as sector “Editions” designed for specific audience needs.

About Addition Capital



Addition Capital was established in 2018 as the direct investments arm of a London-based Family Office to invest in UK SME businesses with the potential for growth.



Learn more: academypl.us