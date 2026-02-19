New C-suite role signals Tasman's bet on productised services and agentic data systems—giving clients great data capabilities faster than ever before.



AMSTERDAM/LONDON – 19 February 2026 – Tasman Analytics the boutique data agency serving European scale-ups and mid-market companies, has appointed Mike Jones as its first Chief Product & Technology Officer. Rather than follow the usual agency playbook of adding another delivery lead or sales hire, the newly created role signals a strategic shift. Tasman moves away from purely agency-based engagements toward productised services and operational systems that create recurring impact without requiring proportional headcount growth.





Why We're Building, Not Hiring



Most data agencies face the same constraint: they can only grow by hiring more people or increasing their fees. Instead, Tasman chooses to build systems and products that deliver client outcomes, moving from time-for-money models to product-led delivery.



"The tech landscape in data is moving so fast that the future of client value looks much more like productised services than classic agency engagements," said Thomas In't Veld, CEO of Tasman Analytics. "That's a fundamentally different bet, and it needs a different kind of leader. Mike spent three years as our client. He knows what good delivery feels like from the buying side, and he obsesses over getting 80% of the value in 20% of the time. That's exactly the instinct we need for what we're building next. His job is to turn our 'build capability and hand over' model into something repeatable, scalable, and increasingly agentic, where the systems we build don't just inform decisions but start handling the routine ones autonomously."





From Client to CPTO



Mike has spent the past 25 years in technical, commercial, and operational leadership roles. His background includes building fintech platforms for underserved markets as CTO at Picsa Group, scaling a food delivery startup to 1 million meals delivered as COO at Yebo Fresh, and leading a post-acquisition integration at Sage. Most notably, he spent three years as a Tasman client, first as COO at Inventory Planner, then as Senior Director of Product & Engineering at Sage following its acquisition—giving him rare insight into what actually works from the buyer's perspective.



"Having been on the other side of the table, I saw what made Tasman different. They genuinely care about making clients self-sufficient," said Mike. "The opportunity here is to build systems and products that create the same value but with leverage. If we can resolve 80% of common data operations challenges through smart productisation, we free up our team and our clients to focus on the 20% that actually differentiates their business."





What Tasman’s Building



Mike focuses on two areas: operational systems that create internal leverage (TasmanOS, a single source of truth for client operations), and productised data services, including increasingly agentic data systems.



"We're not an agency bolting on a tech title," added Thomas. "We're all data practitioners ourselves, and we are building the kind of data capabilities that scaling companies need. Mike's here, the team is ready, and we are shipping.”



About Tasman Analytics



Tasman Analytics is a Dutch-British data agency serving fast-growth European start-ups, scale-ups and mid-market companies. Founded on the principle of making clients self-sufficient rather than dependent, Tasman specialises in data infrastructure, decision analytics, and internal capability building. With 70+ clients including PhotoRoom, PensionBee, The Earthshot Prize and Yubo, Tasman's sprint-based delivery model emphasises business value over technical complexity. For more information, visit tasman.ai.





Media Contact



Lucie Jechova, Demand Generation Manager

Email: lucie@tasman.ai

Website: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0rWwWw0