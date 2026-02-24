Professor Wendy Loretto has been appointed as the new Head and Dean of Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow, marking a significant leadership appointment for one of the UK’s leading triple-accredited business schools.



Professor Loretto joins from the University of Edinburgh Business School, where she was Professor of Organisational Behaviour and former Dean. She will take up her new role at the Adam Smith Business School on 20 April.



Professor Loretto said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be taking on this role. While we are all aware of the current challenging environment for Higher Education, I welcome the ambition and energy of Adam Smith Business School, and am excited to enhance its global visibility and recognition and to help realise the full potential of the collective talent of colleagues within it.”



An internationally recognised scholar in the field of work and ageing, Professor Loretto’s research focuses on age and employment, particularly the experiences of mid-to-later life workers across Europe. Her work explores how gender, age and health intersect to shape work and retirement outcomes. Her research is widely published in leading academic journals and is known for its strong emphasis on real-world impact. She is currently developing AI-led solutions to support healthy ageing in the workplace.



Professor Sara Carter, Vice-Principal and Head of the College of Social Sciences, said: “We are very much looking forward to Professor Wendy Loretto joining us as Head of our acclaimed Adam Smith Business School. Professor Loretto brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we are confident that she will play an instrumental role in building the School’s global reputation and rankings.”



Professor Loretto brings extensive senior leadership experience, having previously served as Deputy Dean, Director of Research, REF Director and Director of Undergraduate Programmes. She is Chair of the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and the Business Graduates Association (BGA) and serves on multiple international boards and advisory committees.



Named after pioneering economist Adam Smith, the Adam Smith Business School holds the prestigious “triple crown” of accreditation from AACSB International, European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and AMBA, placing it among an elite group of business schools worldwide.



