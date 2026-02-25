Cardiff, 25 February 2026 – Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has expanded into a new office in Cardiff, consolidating its longstanding investment in Wales. The firm reports rising demand for skilled professionals with salaries outpacing the national average by 14%, according to the Robert Half Salary Guide.







The investment reflects regional momentum combined with strong competition for talent across digital transformation, greater financial leadership and robust planning capability. This has created strong demand for Business and Data Analysts, as well as across Finance for Manager, Controller and Business Partner roles.







Forward looking hiring plans indicate a meaningful uptick in activity across Wales in early 2026:







- 44% of hiring managers plan to expand their permanent professional services talent (finance & accounting, tech, admin, legal, risk & compliance, marketing) in H1 2026, up from 34% in H2 2025.

- 42% plan to expand their contract skilled professional workforce in H1 2026, up from 28% in H2 2025.

- Strong hiring activity across media and communications, business services, IT, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and education







Gareth Gage, Regional Managing Director at Robert Half said: “Cardiff is a rapidly diversifying economy with cross industry potential being unlocked through both permanent and contract hiring. Our data reflects just how competitive the local market has become with salaries for professional services running well above the national average and a clear increase in hiring as the year starts strong.







“The investment in our expanded Cardiff presence is a strategic response to this local economic growth and builds on more than two decades of supporting businesses and professionals across Wales.







“For businesses, that means faster access to in demand talent, deeper insight into local salary and hiring trends and on the ground partnership to solve workforce challenges. For professionals, it means greater visibility of new opportunities, market guidance to navigate career decisions and dedicated support throughout the hiring process.



“Where organisations require support beyond talent acquisition, our sister firm Protiviti, allows us to connect them with specialist consulting expertise, ensuring they can address both their people and business priorities with confidence.”







About the research



Data referenced is sourced from the 2026 Salary Guide from Robert Half and from two online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted anonymously by an independent research firm in June and November 2025. 500 hiring managers in Finance and Accounting, IT, Administrative and Customer Support, Marketing and Creative, and Legal were interviewed. Respondents were drawn from a sample of SMEs, mid-market and large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.







About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at www.roberthalf.com/gb/en.