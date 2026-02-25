UniCredit launches the second edition of Skills for Transition with POLIMI Graduate School of Management, doubling its reach for students across Europe



• The student stream of Skills for Transition has expanded its geographical reach from six to twelve countries across Europe

• Initiative reaffirms bank's strong commitment to promoting a just and fair transition and to education as a key driver of progress



[25 February 2026] UniCredit has today announced the second edition of Skills for Transition, a social programme that provides strategic training to young people – including both students and people not in education, employment or training (NEETS) expected to be impacted by the green transition.



The student stream, developed in partnership with POLIMI Graduate School of Management - the business school of Politecnico di Milano - offers selected students the chance to take part in two educational paths, a Master's programme for recent graduates and a four-month bootcamp open to both high school graduates and university students.



Both are aimed at increasing knowledge and awareness around the green transition and the Net Zero framework, helping students acquire skills that will boost their future employment prospects. Participants will have the opportunity to gain hands on experience with companies most exposed to the green transition and address sector‑specific changes shaping industries such as manufacturing, energy and urban development.



Following the success of the first edition, this stream has doubled its geographic reach, expanding from six countries to twelve, with students now able to join from Italy, Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.



The second edition of the Skills for Transition will also include a stream dedicated to young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs), in partnership with Glocal Factory, a social cooperative. Due to be launched in the Spring, it will support the EU’s target to reduce the number of NEETs to below 9% by 2030, and will be open to NEETs in Italy, Germany, Austria, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.



The first edition of the Skills for Transition delivered 60,000 hours in training to students, workers and NEETs, providing them with the skills they need to navigate the transition. The student stream was highly commended in the Best Partnership Award category at the AMBA & BGA Awards, in recognition of UniCredit and POLIMI’s collaboration.



The initiative sits firmly in line with UniCredit’s commitment to promoting a just and fair transition and its consistent support for education – a key driver for Europe’s future.



“Education is one of the most powerful drivers of a fairer, more sustainable future. As economies in Europe transition to Net Zero, we are proud to be launching the second edition of Skills for Transition and expanding its reach to help more students access employment opportunities and build the skills they need to adapt in a rapidly changing world." said Fiona Melrose, Head of Group Strategy & ESG at UniCredit.



“We are proud to renew our partnership with UniCredit to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time. Skills for Transition reflects our purpose to nurture innovators to shape a better future for all, equipping young people with the capabilities needed to thrive in the green transition. We look forward to expanding this programme’s impact across Europe” said Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management and Scientific Director of the programme.



/ENDS

For more information, please contact: olivia@bluesky-pr.com