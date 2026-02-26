LONDON — Event Academy, a premier provider of accredited event training, has officially surpassed the milestone of 4,000 successful alumni since its inception in 2012. The achievement highlights the Academy's growth from a local specialist into a global powerhouse in professional event education.



This landmark figure represents more than just a number; it signifies a decade of impact on the global events landscape. Since opening its doors, the Academy has evolved into a vital hub for talent, with graduates now forming an influential alumni network that spans the entire globe. These professionals are making their mark in diverse sectors, ranging from high-octane sports to the fast-paced world of fashion. Many have also secured leadership roles within elite corporate agencies.



The foundation of this success lies in a curriculum that is fully CIM-accredited. This high level of accreditation ensures that every student masters the technical skills demanded by today’s employers. And by maintaining such rigorous standards, the Academy bridges the gap between academic study and professional practice. However, graduates leave Event Academy with much more than a qualification - they also develop a deep understanding of industry excellence. This commitment to quality is why the Academy’s reputation continues to grow within the higher education sector.



Education at Event Academy is further enriched by a faculty of over 40 expert lecturers. These educators are not just teachers, but active leaders in the production world, bringing unparalleled real-world insights from iconic events like Glastonbury and the Olympics. By learning from those who have managed the world’s largest stages, students gain a unique perspective on the industry. This practical mentorship ensures that every graduate is "work-ready" from their very first day on the job.



As the Academy celebrates this milestone, it remains focused on the future of event management. The success of its first 4,000 alumni serves as a powerful testament to its teaching model, and this elite network continues to expand, offering new graduates a world of professional connections. It is this combination of expert tuition and a strong community that defines the Event Academy experience.



Looking ahead, the Academy is now preparing for its 2026 course intake. This upcoming term offers a fresh generation of students the chance to join this prestigious global community. Prospective event professionals will have access to the same world-class training that fuelled the careers of thousands before them. Applications for the new academic year are now being accepted through the official website.





Contact Information

Contact: Tania Tilbrook Title: Marketing Manager Email: hello@eventacademy.com Phone: +44 (0)20 7183 5129 Website: www.eventacademy.com