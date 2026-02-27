Porto Business School (PBS), the executive education school of the University of Porto, and the European Sport Business School (ESBS) Madrid announced today the launch of the Advanced Program in Sports Management, a premium learning experience designed to prepare executives and managers ready to lead and create sustainable value across the global sports industry.



The program targets professionals across clubs, leagues, federations, brands, and sports businesses, ranging from senior executives to high-potential managers and functional leaders driving growth, performance, operations, and innovation.



With the global sports industry projected to reach €550 billion market by 2030, competitive advantage is increasingly shaped by data-driven intelligence, new investment dynamics, and experience-led business models. These shifts are raising the bar for governance, execution, and strategic leadership across Europe and beyond.



“The future of sport belongs to leaders who can align high performance on the field with sophisticated strategy off it,” said Rosário Moreira, Non-Executive Director of Futebol Clube do Porto SAD and Codirector of the Program and adds “By immersing participants in two of Europe’s most relevant sports ecosystems, this program offers unique real-world exposure to the decisions, governance dynamics, and technology trends—especially data and AI—that increasingly define success.”



Co-created by PBS and ESBS, the is built around a dual-city Porto–Madrid architecture, combining strategic insight, applied learning, and peer exchange through immersive experiences and networking with industry decision-makers. ESBS’ positioning is reinforced by the Sport Business Postgraduate Rankings 2024, which recognized ESBS’ master’s in international Sports Management as the #1 on-campus program in Spain and #5 in Europe.



The program is structured around a distinctive Porto–Madrid immersion designed to offer a 360-degree view of modern sports management:



• Porto — Execution, Performance, and Operational Excellence: focused on translating strategic ambition into day-to-day delivery, operational discipline, and high-performance execution.

• Madrid — Governance, Scale, and International Growth: a platform to master governance models and regulatory dynamics and to understand how organizations scale internationally—leveraging Madrid’s proximity to leagues, federations, and major sports decision-making environments.



Beyond classroom learning, the program integrates applied perspectives on innovation, digital transformation and the future of sport. A key dimension includes exposure to themes connected to the Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) powered by Microsoft.



“Investment in sports tech startups is no longer about betting on isolated innovation, but about understanding how technology, data, and business models reshape the entire sports value chain,” said Juan Fuentes, Director of GSIC powered by Microsoft Testing Lab and Co-Chair of EBAN Sports. “By connecting investors with validated technologies and real industry challenges, we accelerate smarter capital allocation and long-term value creation across the global sports ecosystem.”



Delivered in English, the 75-hour program runs from May to June 2026 in a blended format, combining on-campus & online learning. The experience culminates in a Capstone Project, designed to translate learning academic insight into tangible strategic value.



Key dates:

• Porto Immersion: May 4–8, 2026

• Online Live Sessions: May 12 – June 3, 2026

• Madrid Immersion: June 15–19, 2026



Applications are now open. To learn more or apply, visit:

https://www.pbs.up.pt/en/programas/advanced-program-en/advan...



About Porto Business School:



Porto Business School is one of the leading business schools in Portugal, offering a wide range of postgraduate and executive education programs in management. Supported by 40 national and multinational organizations and by the University of Porto, the school prepares leaders to face the challenges of a global, digital, and sustainable world.



Ranked by the Financial Times since 2011, Porto Business School holds three international accreditations (AACSB, AMBA, EFMD). Its postgraduate programs are among the best worldwide (Eduniversal Best Masters Ranking), and its executive education programs rank among the Top 50 globally (Financial Times Executive Education Ranking). More information at: http://www.pbs.up.pt.





About ESBS Madrid:



ESBS – European Sport Business School is a leading specialised institution dedicated exclusively to sports management and sports business education. Founded as the first sports management school in Spain, ESBS has played a pioneering role in shaping sport business education.



The school is ranked #1 Sports Management Programme in Spain (SportBusiness Postgraduate Rankings) and #5 in Europe in 2024, positioning ESBS among the top institutions in the field. In addition, ESBS holds a 5-Star rating in the QS Stars Rating System.

With campuses in Spain and a strong international outlook, ESBS combines academic rigour with applied learning and close collaboration with professional clubs, leagues, federations and industry partners. More information at: https://esbs-spain.com/en/



For more information or to speak to Rosário Moreira, please contact Chloe Lane at BlueSky Education: Chloe@bluesky-pr.com.