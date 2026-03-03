New French property event!



FRENCH PROPERTY EXHIBITION - 16-17 MAY 2026



National Conference Centre, Birmingham



There’s no better place to start a search for a French property than the French Property Exhibition – and this May, a new event has been added to the calendar, in Birmingham. Visitors will have the chance to meet with all the property professionals they will need on their property journey, advising on everything needed for a successful purchase or move to France. Here are just a few things visitors can expect to discover:

• How the buying process works in France

• Information on the different locations and property prices

• What visa you will need to move to France

• Things to consider before buying, including inheritance planning

• Tax, mortgages, currency and insurance advice

• How to access French healthcare

• Planning for a smooth moving day

• Advice on renovation and building projects



FREE SEMINARS

One of the most valued aspects of the exhibition is the daily programme of free seminars. These go into depth about buying and selling French property, deciding where to buy, understanding the French tax and legal systems, and choosing the right visa. A new addition to this year’s exhibition will be panel seminars, where a range of experts will share their insights.

The French Property Exhibitions have been helping buyers achieve their dreams for over three decades, offering a wealth of information and inspiration. As the market-leading publisher of magazines and websites about France, France Media Group is in the ideal position to bring together a highly engaged and motivated audience with the key players within the French property industry.

Visitors can also look forward to receiving a complimentary copy of the latest issue of French Property News magazine – packed full of expert advice, location guides and inspiring real-life stories – free in the handy exhibition tote bag.



CONVENIENT LOCATION

The new Birmingham event will be held at the heart of the UK, at the National Conference Centre, conveniently situated by J6 on the M42, with free on-site parking; there are also excellent transport links to Birmingham International Airport and train station. The Britannia Suite is on the ground floor – and the National Motorcyle Museum is just next door if visitors fancy making an extra stop.



Register now for your free tickets to the French Property Exhibition at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-french-property-exhibitio...



For more information contact:

Emma Kestin, Exhibition Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1225 463 752

info@frenchpropertyexhibition.com

www.frenchpropertyexhibition.com