London, UK — March 3, 2026 — New analysis from DayTrading.com shows that the explosive growth of artificial intelligence stocks in 2025 delivered standout returns for some investors—and exposes how performance varied widely across the sector.



The report, published today on DayTrading.com, ranks the 10 most influential AI-related stocks and quantifies real portfolio outcomes for a standard $10,000 investment across the year.



For investors weighing the AI opportunity, DayTrading.com’s data-rich breakdown moves beyond hype to hard results. According to the report:



- Palantir Technologies was the top performer in 2025, with a full-year price return of 133.2%, turning a hypothetical $10,000 investment into approximately $23,320.



- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Alphabet followed, with returns of 75.1% and 65.2%, respectively.



- Industry giants like NVIDIA and Microsoft delivered more modest 2025 increases of 37.2 % and 13.6%, respectively.



- Not all AI exposures paid off: Super Micro Computer posted a −5.5 % return over the same period.



The DayTrading.com study defined AI stocks by clear criteria—direct AI-related revenue, core infrastructure roles, or hyperscale cloud monetisation—to ensure the research reflects companies truly leveraged to the AI economy rather than peripheral technology names.



“AI was one of the defining market themes of 2025, but returns were far from uniform,” said Christian Harris, the report’s author. “Our research helps investors see both where the richest gains occurred and how diversified exposure across the AI universe could balance risk and return.”



Key findings include:



- Wide performance dispersion: The gap between the best and worst performers among the 10 stocks exceeded $13,800 per $10,000 invested, a difference far greater than the variance typically observed within the S&P 500 in a single calendar year.



- Thematic basket versus benchmark: An equal-weight portfolio of all 10 AI stocks returned 33.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 (around 17.9%) and demonstrating how diversified exposure to the AI theme compared favourably to the broader index.



- Stock selection impact: While several AI leaders significantly beat the S&P 500, others underperformed both the equal-weight AI basket and the benchmark index, highlighting concentration risk within high-growth narratives.



- Infrastructure backbone: Semiconductor and compute-infrastructure providers played a central role in supporting the sector’s aggregate outperformance relative to the S&P 500.



DayTrading.com’s report also offers forward-looking insights by identifying names investors may watch in 2026, based on current technology adoption, revenue growth, and positioning in the AI supply chain.



The full report, complete with detailed return tables, methodology, and an AI-stock watchlist for the coming year, is available at https://www.daytrading.com/about-us/media/ai-stocks.



