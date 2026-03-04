LandSale



LONDON, UK – March 4, 2026 – Mainstream property portals have long buried rural, agricultural, and specialist properties under generic search categories. Today, LandSale, a new dedicated property portal focused exclusively on specialist real estate, such as land, country estates, farms, rural homes, and commercial properties, announced record-breaking growth, attracting 82,000 unique buyers to the site in its first three weeks.



While legacy platforms like Rightmove and Zoopla dominate standard residential housing, finding specialist properties is notoriously difficult. Buyers often report spending three to five hours scouring mainstream portals just to find a handful of matches that fit their criteria. LandSale solves this frustration with an advanced categorisation engine that organises over 20,000 UK properties across more than 100 specific niches. What used to take hours now takes buyers one to two minutes, immediately presenting them with hundreds of highly relevant options.



The platform is designed to handle anything over one acre, alongside highly sought-after sub-acre specialist categories. Whether a buyer is looking for a sprawling country estate, a rural home, a farm, a barn conversion, woodland, Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) units, or commercial opportunities like pubs and industrial sites, LandSale’s custom filters allow for pinpoint precision.



"Properties like farms, country homes, and specialist plots tend to get completely lost on the mainstream portals," said Adam Morris, Founder of LandSale. "We launched LandSale just three weeks ago as a dedicated portal to fix this, and the response has been incredible. Seeing 82,000 buyers on the site already proves there is a huge, underserved appetite for a platform built exactly for this market."



The platform's rapid ascent is mirrored by explosive community growth. In just 23 days, LandSale's social channels have amassed over 23,000 followers, generating 13 million organic views and 1.2 million engagements, highlighting a highly motivated and previously fragmented audience finally finding a central hub.



LandSale currently features the most comprehensive specialist property inventory in the UK. The company is actively onboarding estate agents, including independent rural agencies who are priced out of traditional portals, offering them direct, free access to this highly targeted buyer pool.



For more information, or to view the largest inventory of land for sale in the UK, visit LandSale.co.uk.



Media Contact:

Name: Adam Morris

Email: adam@landsale.co.uk

Phone: 020 8068 5331

Website: https://www.landsale.co.uk