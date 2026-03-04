- CloudPay Navigator gives teams control of global payroll and payments in one place, in real time

- Built for global payroll teams who need clarity and control across countries and entities

- CloudPay Navigator is predicted to reduce time spent in platform by payroll teams up to 40%*

- The platform replaces fragmented batch-processing, helping teams stay ahead of issues, offering real-time insights, early warning systems, and exception handling.







CloudPay has launched CloudPay Navigator, a new global operating system designed to change how payroll and payments are run.







CloudPay Navigator removes the need for manual checking and toggling between screens – enabling teams to view everything in once place, reducing risk and errors.



The platform, which is set to reduce operating time by up to 40%, is designed to replace fragmented systems, country-by-country execution and batch processing, allowing teams to get ahead of issues and manage payroll by exception.







CloudPay CEO Roland Folz, said: “This launch represents a major milestone in CloudPay’s roadmap and our long-standing commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our customers and users.







With Navigator, we are bringing together automation, AI, and APIs in a way the global payroll industry has not seen before. Creating a single, intelligent control centre that simplifies complexity, increases confidence, and puts payroll teams firmly in control.



This is the result of decades of experience and close collaboration with our customers, and it reflects our belief that global payroll should be proactive, predictable, and powered by real-time intelligence. CloudPay Navigator is the next step in how we continue to raise the standard of service and innovation for global payroll teams worldwide.”



CloudPay Navigator operates payroll as a continuous process rather than a series of disconnected tasks. A single global dashboard replaces spreadsheets, emails, tickets, and third-party tools, giving teams a clear view of payroll status, ownership, and progress across countries and entities.







Building on a foundation of AI, CloudPay Navigator's automation and embedded intelligence validates data, tracks execution, and reports issues – enhanced by AI driven insights that learn from patterns and anticipate potential risks. This allows teams to intervene by exception rather than through manual checking, shifting payroll management from reactive issues resolution to earlier, more controlled action.



Navigator also standardises how payroll and payments operate across regions, applying the same governed operating model to every cycle while maintaining local compliance requirements. This consistency is intended to reduce operational risk and improve accuracy as organisations grow in scale and complexity.







CloudPay Navigator is available to all customers from this week (3/3/26) as part of CloudPay’s Unified Global Platform.







Go to https://stg-wwwcloudpaycom-cpclone.kinsta.cloud/service/plat... for more information.







