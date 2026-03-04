Char-Broil and Pit Boss, two innovative barbeque brands from leading US outdoor living specialists W C Bradley, are launching exciting additions to their UK BBQ ranges for this sizzling Summer season.



CHAR-BROIL NEW FOR 2026

The first hybrid electric2coal BBQ: Powerful, Versatile, Compact, ideal for smaller outdoor spaces



Hybrid BBQ grill leader Char-Broil launches the UK’s first hybrid electric/coal BBQ: Patio Bistro E2Coal. This compact and space saving grill helps urban dwellers get the most from smaller outdoor spaces.



Designed for city living where smaller gardens, courtyards and balconies are common, the versatile barbecue may be small in stature, but delivers outstanding, flavoursome results thanks to the Char-Broil’s renowned TRU-Infrared™ technology which evenly distributes heat whilst you cook, ensuring food stays up to 50% lip-smackingly juicier as a result.



Its innovative Hybrid Power Technology also lets you switch effortlessly between electric or traditional charcoal-fired cooking for maximum flavour flexibility.



Fast convenient E-power for maximum performance

Simply plug in and switch on the electric grill. Reaching 315°C within 20 minutes and a maximum temperature of 370°C, the compact electric grill heats up fast and delivers that authentic seared flavour every time. The electric power is perfect for fast, intense grilling sessions – no long waiting times, just great ‘instant’ barbecue moments.



Electric to charcoal in just a few, simple steps

With the Patio Bistro E2Coal you can opt for quick electric grilling or choose a slower traditional charcoal cook, giving you the best of both worlds. Whichever you choose, it’s easy to transform your electric BBQ to a charcoal grill in just a few simple steps, and no tools are required. Simply place charcoal on the dedicated grate, reinsert the cooking grate at mark ‘C’, and you’re ready to light the charcoal easily using the electric heating element.



Barbecue juicier than ever with TRU-Infrared™ Technology

Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared™ Technology is the key to achieving succulent barbecue foods. A specially designed stainless-steel grate distributes the heat evenly across the entire cooking surface minimising food residues dripping onto the heating elements that can create unwanted flare-ups that can burn, taint and dry out your barbecue food. The result of this efficient technology is barbecued food that is up to 50% juicier. Even better, this technology also helps reduce energy consumption.



You can also transform your Patio Bistro E2Coal BBQ into an electric griddle in seconds by purchasing the optional griddle plate (sold separately).

A removable warming rack keeps your food hot, toasts bread or provides an indirect cooking zone for more delicate dishes. Barbecue cooking is best done with the lid down to retain heat, reduce cooking times, and it also helps keep food hot on the warming rack away whilst you complete your meal. That’s why Char-Broil has integrated an easy-to-read analogue temperature gauge into the lid to help you monitor the perfect temperature at all times, ensuring tender, juicy results, every time you cook. With a three-metre power cord, you have the freedom to reach indoor and outdoor sockets, and the two sturdy wheels and side handles make it easy to manoeuvre the BBQ to exactly where you need it.



Everything within reach

Like Dr Who’s Tardis, the Patio Bistro E2Coal has unbelievable storage capacity to keep everything organised in its built in storage space. The middle shelf includes a dedicated griddle storage rail, whilst a lower shelf offers space to store charcoal tools. Two integrated tool hooks keep everything you need always within reach.



Where to buy

Available from John Lewis, Argos, Next, B&Q and Amazon, the Char-Broil Patio Bistro E2Coal (RRP: £349.00) is the perfect electric and charcoal hybrid BBQ for city living. Powerful, durable and easy to use. Accessories include a durable cover (RRP: £39.95) and griddle (RRP: £39.95).



ALSO AVAILABLE for the smallest of homes and outdoor spaces



Patio Bistro E2Coal has a lightweight and portable electricity powered brother, the new Char-Broil Patio Bistro Cube E. Perfect for cooking for 2-3 people, the Cube E has a smaller 38.4cm stainless steel grate and has the same patented TRU-Infrared™ Technology to ensure smaller doesn’t mean less tasty. The evenly distributed heat across the entire grate, minimises unwanted flare-up and ensures that your barbecued food is up to 50% juicier. The efficient technology also helps reduce energy consumption.



Despite its compact size, the Patio Bistro Cube E is robust and impressively powerful. Switch on, keep the lid down, and watch the integrated analogue temperature gauge start to rise. You’re ready to cook in under 20 minutes at 280°C, reaching a maximum of 320°C to deliver that authentic seared flavour every time.



The Cube E design and three metre power cord mean it can stand squarely on the floor of your balcony, patio, or tabletop on your garden or outdoor dining table. Thanks to its compact design, it’s easy to store when not in use.



Where to buy

Available from John Lewis, Argos, Next, B&Q and Amazon, the Char-Broil Patio Bistro Cube E (RRP: £229.00) is the perfect electric BBQ for city living and balconies. Powerful, durable and easy to use, a durable cover (RRP: £24.95) is available to purchase separately.



PIT BOSS NEW FOR 2026, the Onyx Edition

A striking collection of advanced pellet smokers, grills and griddles.



Pit Boss®, a global leader in bold outdoor cooking innovation, is launching the Onyx range in the UK, a striking new collection of pellet smokers, grills and griddles designed to elevate outdoor cooking with powerful performance, modern styling, and unmatched versatility and value.



Featuring a sleek matte black finish, cutting-edge technology, and Pit Boss’ signature Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® construction, the Onyx range delivers premium outdoor cooking without compromise. From industry-leading wood pellet grills with the patented flame broiler to charcoal barbecues and the highly innovative portable griddle, each Onyx Edition product is engineered to perform across a wide range of cooking styles and occasions. Every model is fuelled by quality materials, backed by Pit Boss’ best-in-class 5-year warranty, and built to be the centrepiece of any outdoor setup.



The Onyx range includes four standout products featuring bold design and reliable Pit Boss performance, and all available from UK BBQ specialists nationwide:



Pit Boss® Classic Onyx Edition - RRP £649: This wood pellet grill combines proven Pit Boss performance with advanced digital technology and a distinctive look - a versatile and dependable choice for everyday grilling.

Offering 4,769 cm² of cooking space and an 8.5 kg hopper (pellet) capacity, the Classic can handle everything from weeknight meals to weekend party entertaining. The advanced digital control board allows precise temperature control from 82 to 260 °C in 5-degree increments, while the Flame Broiler™ Lever enables direct flame searing at temperatures up to 535 °C. An inbuilt meat probe ensures results are just how you like them. Designed for true versatility, the Classic delivers Pit Boss’ 8-in-1 cooking capability, allowing users to smoke, bake, sear, grill, barbecue, braise, char-grill, and roast, all in one machine.



Pit Boss® Austin XL Onyx Edition wood pellet grill with precision controls – RRP £749 - takes everything fans love about this best-selling grill and elevates it with enhanced technology and bold new styling. With more than 6,503 cm² of cooking space, the Austin XL is built for cooks who love to host, effortlessly handling large gatherings or family feasts.



Equipped with an leading-edge electronic temperature setting controller, the Austin XL offers settings at low temperatures for ultimate control, allowing users to adapt to their environment or increase smoke density. Temperature control ranges from 82 to 260 °C in precise 5-degree increments, while the Flame Broiler™ Lever allows for direct flame searing up to 535 °C. Two meat probes ensure precise and delicious results, while the 8-in-1 cooking capability offers ultimate flexibility. All this power is housed in a sleek matte black design and backed by Pit Boss’ industry-leading 5-year warranty.



The Pit Boss® Lexington Charcoal Onyx Edition – RRP £299 – is an iconic barrel design charcoal grill with a sleek matte black finish accented with striking copper details.



With 3,503 cm² of cooking space, the Lexington Charcoal is built for classic, flavour-forward barbecue with modern convenience. The side-access charcoal tray makes refuelling easy, while thoughtful storage options keep tools and accessories close at hand. The Lexington delivers reliable performances every time and timeless charcoal flavour.



Pit Boss® Sierra Onyx Edition Griddle, RRP 649. Innovation meets versatility with this powerful, full-size gas griddle that can be turned into a portable griddle for cooking anywhere, anytime. The full size griddle can either be used on its stand as a full size BBQ grill or, thanks to the “Lift-Off” functionality, it easily converts into a tapletop plancha for camping or small urban set ups.



Featuring a proprietary non-stick ceramic-coated cooking surface, the Sierra delivers an unmatched, user-friendly griddle experience. This 3,458 cm² ceramic cooking surface is ready to use straight out of the box and requires minimal clean-up, needing only a gentle wipe after use. The ceramic coating also protects against scratches and rust, helping the griddle look better for longer. With three stainless steel burners and a range of smart accessories, it’s the most versatile griddle in the Pit Boss lineup.



-Ends-



For further information, hi-res images and samples, please contact :Michelle Redmond / michelle@minxpr.com / 07734 681796 or Charlotte Priest / charlotte@honchopr.com / 07876 222327



About Char-Broil®:

The family owned manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric outdoor grills, smokers and grill accessories is a subsidiary of W.C.Bradley Co and is based in Columbus, Georgia, USA. Char-Broil has been making barbecues for over 75 years, since 1948. Char-Broil® is a market leader in the US gas grill segment and also sells outdoor cooking equipment in Canada, Latin America, Australia and across Europe. Char-Broil® is the leader in infrared grilling technology, known as TRU-InfraredTM. Char-Broil’s European head office is based in Hamburg, Germany. The UK HQ is in Witney, Oxfordshire www.charbroil.co.uk



About Pit Boss® Grills:

Pit Boss, a WC Bradley brand, is a leading US manufacturer of technologically innovative barbecue products offering exceptional performance and value. Created to redefine outdoor cooking, Pit Boss offers a comprehensive range of premium-performance wood pellet, gas, charcoal and combination-fuelled grills, barbecues, smokers and portable cooking solutions. More than a grill manufacturer, Pit Boss is a full-service BBQ brand, with extensive lines of griddles, premium pellet fuel, cooking accessories, rubs, spices and sauces, available in nearly 30 countries worldwide. Guided by its Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® brand drivers, Pit Boss designs every product in-house through a dedicated team of engineers and category experts, ensuring uncompromising quality, durability and authenticity. With a growing presence in the UK market, Pit Boss is committed to delivering world-class, competitively positioned products while upholding its core values of integrity, partnership and exceptional value. https://uk.pitboss-grills.com/