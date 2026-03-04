04 March 2026, London: The Travel Media Awards 2026 is open for entries. The awards, which celebrate travel journalism, photography and broadcasting, returns for its 12th year, with a new category and a new venue. This year’s ceremony will take place at The Savoy on 26 October 2026.



What’s new for 2026



The new Specialist Travel Writer of the Year (UK & Ireland) category celebrates exceptional travel writing focused on the UK and Ireland — recognising writers who inspire audiences to explore closer to home.



Covering both trade and consumer media, existing categories include National Broadsheet Newspaper Section of the Year, Photography Award, Sustainability Feature of the Year and Consumer Writer of the Year, continuing to honour the very best in travel journalism, broadcasting and content creation.



As the TMAs continues to evolve, a £25 + VAT entry fee per category applies this year. This contribution supports the awards programme and helps sustain its quality and reach. Submissions close on 16 May 2026.



Anthony Leyens, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and chairman of APL Media Limited, said: “The Travel Media Awards is celebrating over a decade of honouring excellence in UK travel media. The world-famous Savoy in London provides the perfect elegant setting to recognise exceptional talent, and we look forward to celebrating the industry’s achievements in October.”



Maria Pieri, editorial director and COO, APL Media Limited, said: “The Travel Media Awards continues to set the benchmark for excellence across UK travel journalism, photography and broadcasting. We’re proud to support and grow the awards, celebrating the creativity, integrity and influence of travel media professionals across the industry.”



Key dates:



4 March: Entries open

16 May: Entries close

9 September: Finalists announced

26 October: Awards ceremony at The Savoy



About the Awards



Launched in 2015, the Travel Media Awards celebrates the best of the UK travel media sector. Open to travel writers, broadcasters, photographers and content creators, the awards acts as a barometer of excellence in the industry.



Each category is judged by a panel of three: two leading travel industry professionals and an established travel editor or writer. At least 25% of the judging panel changes each year to ensure fresh perspectives. In 2025, more than 60 judges from the industry’s leading consumer and trade titles participated.



Travel Media Awards Step Up



The Travel Media Awards Step Up internship scheme will continue in 2026, championing emerging talent in travel journalism, photography and content creation. The initiative supports early-career professionals through mentoring and industry access, with winners invited to attend the Travel Media Awards ceremony — offering valuable exposure and the opportunity to connect with leading figures from across the sector.





Notes to editors:

Travel Media Awards was created in 2015 and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited. As of 2026, the Travel Media Awards is fully owned and operated by APL Media Limited.



APL Media Limited is an award-winning media agency and publisher specialising in multi-channel content in the travel and lifestyle sectors. APL Media produces National Geographic Traveller (UK), including supplements and Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK), Postcards and a series of lifestyle supplements, directories and websites.

aplmedia.co.uk



