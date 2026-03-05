Memorify is a UK-based technology company building a platform that helps people organise, revisit and preserve meaningful life memories, turning thousands of scattered photos, videos and voice notes into structured personal stories.



Today the company announced it has closed an oversubscribed pre-seed investment round following strong demand from private investors.



Originally targeting £200,000, the round ultimately raised more than £420,000, with investment from private individuals supported by Sheffield Angels, Anglia Capital Group and FundmyPitch.



Founded by tech entrepreneur Charlotte Ridley, Memorify is developing what it calls intentional memory technology. Software designed to help people turn digital clutter into meaningful life narratives.



“Humanity has never documented so much of its life, yet never felt so disconnected from its memories,” said Ridley, CEO and Founder.



“We are entering an era where memory is not just data — it is identity, wellbeing and legacy. Memorify exists to help people reconnect with the moments that matter and enable the multigenerational secure storage of those memories.”



The idea for Memorify began after Ridley lost her father suddenly while she was pregnant with her first child, and struggled to locate and revisit the digital memories that represented his life.



“What struck me wasn’t the absence of memories, it was the absence of structure. The moments existed across devices and platforms, but there was no intelligent system designed to bring them together into a meaningful story. That’s when I realised this wasn’t just my problem, it was a global one.”



Memorify’s first product, the YOREE app launching in July 2026, uses their proprietary technology to organise photos, videos and memories into structured narratives and stories, helping users rediscover and relive meaningful experiences.



While families represent the company’s initial focus, the platform is designed for anyone who wants to preserve their life story, from individuals documenting personal milestones to travellers and legacy creators.



Alongside private investment, Memorify has also secured support through a competitive Innovate UK grant recognising the company’s work developing ethical and privacy-first artificial intelligence systems.



The company’s technology is informed by behavioural science, with neuroscientists and psychologists working alongside engineers to design systems that support emotional connection and long-term memory engagement.



Investors cited the scale of the global memory problem, Memorify’s differentiated technology approach, and founder-led vision as key reasons for backing the company.



Funds from the round will be used to accelerate product development, expand technology capabilities and prepare for international growth.





www.memorifytech.com



charlotte@memorifytech.com



Charlotte Ridley, CEO