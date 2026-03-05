26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/apr26



The April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to experience Croatia in a new light with 19 experiences spotlighting its unsung corners.



Croatia’s teal waters and fortified coastal towns need no introduction. If 2025’s record-breaking tourism statistics tell us anything, it's that the pull of its Adriatic coastline is stronger than ever — attracting the vast majority of last year’s 21.8 million visitors. But those shingled shores are only the beginning, with a huge array of experiences to be found throughout the Balkan nation’s lesser-known regions. The April cover story brings together the very best of them, from hiking among chamois on the rugged Premužić Trail to hopping between the Elafiti Islands, where Dubrovnik’s 17th- and 18th-century aristocrats once sought respite from the summer heat.



Readers will also find a free copy of National Geographic Traveller’s annual US guide included with the April issue, featuring some of America’s greatest journeys on the country’s 250th birthday.



Don’t miss:



Tobago: Explore how the Caribbean island celebrates its deep-rooted culture during festival season



Bahrain: Meet the chefs and producers breathing new life into the Gulf nation’s culinary traditions



Coast to Coast: Echoes of history reverberate along this long-distance trail in Northern England



Guizhou: In the Chinese village of Huanggang, singers are fighting to keep their traditions alive



Self-drive safaris: Blaze your own trail with these extraordinary wildlife journeys in Namibia and beyond



Austria: As winter thaws, plan a trip to the Gastein Valley’s mountain pastures and mineral-rich pools



Alsace: Discover flammekueche, the French region’s signature dish



Vancouver: The best places to bed down across the city, from art deco marvels to waterfront gems



Amsterdam: Get to know the canal city like a local, both inside and out





The Edit: Follow in the footsteps of T E Lawrence in Jordan; a roundup of the trips, trails, projects and launches on our radar this month; in search of historic markets and new-wave restaurants in Chiang Mai, Thailand; where to forage for Europe’s wild greens; award-winning bartender Nora Koufou reveals her favourite drinking spots in Athens; searching for Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon; uncover Milan’s fragrance history at a perfume hotel; jazz nights, ceramics and art-filled monasteries in Seville; and the renaissance of New Jersey’s after-dark diners.



Special Interest: Freya Bromley on the blissful isolation of Lundy Island



In Focus: Catch up on all the latest from the world of travel photography



Expert Traveller: Birdwatching in unlikely destinations is our One to Watch this month; The Lowdown pulls back the curtain on the secretive world of the hotel concierge; Kit List returns with the team’s essential picks for winter hikes; The Story Behind unravels the history of the kimono; How To serves up tips for booking a last-minute travel deal; and Great Little Place sees National Geographic Traveller staff and readers pick their favourite spots to explore and eat and kick back in. Finally, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks recalls the places that have shaped her life and music in My Travels.



