- Cybersecurity is now the single most in-demand specialism across UK technology functions

- 48% of employers cite cybersecurity as the top technical skill they are looking for in 2026

- 44% are paying premium salaries to attract cybersecurity talent as skills gaps intensify







Cybersecurity expertise has risen to the forefront of the UK’s technology hiring agenda, becoming the most sought‑after and among the highest‑paid technical skill sets. Amid intensifying cyber incidents and mounting regulatory pressure, businesses are offering salary premiums to compete for a limited pool of qualified security professionals according to new research from global talent solutions firm Robert Half.







The firm’s latest data reveals intensifying pressure on the UK tech talent market, with cybersecurity emerging as the single highest priority skill set for employers, cited by 48% of technology leaders. This is matched by strong hiring intent: 44% of companies plan to recruit for cybersecurity and IT security roles within the next six months, outpacing all other technical specialities.







Skills shortages are driving salary premiums







As the talent gap widens, Robert Half’s data reveals that employers are relying on premium pay packets to attract talent. The findings show that 44% of employers report cybersecurity skills as a primary driver of salary increases within their IT functions. This mirrors global trends, with the World Economic Forum estimating a worldwide shortage of more than four million cybersecurity professionals, fuelling competition and inflating salaries as employers try to secure scarce expertise.



However, with demand far outstripping supply, employers are being forced to rethink how they attract, develop and retain critical security talent.







Roles in cybersecurity on the up







Robert Half's proprietary job posting database reveals strong growth in the UK cybersecurity job market in the past year, with more than 6,000 new security roles advertised nationwide, a 14% increase over the previous year.







Demand was highest for Information Security Analysts, with more than 3,100 new vacancies, reflecting a significant (29%) year‑on‑year rise. The role of Information Security Manager also remained in strong demand, with over 1,300 new postings and an 8% year-on-year increase.







The UK’s leading hubs for cybersecurity hiring in the past year were London (over 2,200 new roles), Manchester (around 450 roles), Bristol (around 350 roles), and Birmingham (around 350 roles), underlining ongoing demand for specialist security talent across both major metropolitan and regional markets.











Craig Freedberg, Regional Director at Robert Half, comments:







“Cybersecurity has become mission‑critical for every business, but the demand for skilled professionals has grown far faster than the available talent pipeline. While employers are increasingly turning to premium salaries to compete, pay alone is not a sustainable long-term solution.



“To attract and retain cybersecurity specialists, businesses need to focus on comprehensive, value‑rich employment packages that go beyond compensation, including career development, continuous training, meaningful work and flexible working options. This becomes even more important when considering future talent pipelines.







“Our 2026 Salary Guide research shows that when salary increases aren’t available, professionals place a high value on structured professional development opportunities. Investing in skills growth will not only strengthen retention today, but it will also help secure the cybersecurity capabilities businesses will urgently need tomorrow.”







About the research:



Robert Half’s Hiring intensions data is based on an online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted anonymously by an independent research firm in November 2025. 500 hiring managers in Finance and Accounting, IT, Administrative and Customer Support, Marketing and Creative, and Legal were interviewed. Respondents were drawn from a sample of SMEs, mid-market and large private, publicly listed and public sector organisations across the UK.



Role demand insights are based on a Robert Half analysis of 789,000 job postings from 2025 provided by Textkernel.



About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies.



We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com/gb/en.