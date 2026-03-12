SCULPT PRO BODY & SKIN



THE NEW SUPPLEMENT REVOLUTIONISING GLP‑1 SUPPORT:



ABSOLUTE COLLAGEN’S FIRST-TO-MARKET INNOVATION - SCULPT PRO BODY & SKIN



TACKLES THE EIGHT KEY SIDE EFFECTS OF RAPID WEIGHT LOSS

Absolute Collagen, the UK’s #1 collagen experts have announced the launch of Sculpt Pro Body & Skin- a precision formulation, purpose built for body changes during GLP-1 rapid weight loss. Co-developed by real women on GLP-1 medications and backed by science to tackle the eight key side effects.



8 KEY IMPACTS OF GLP-1 WEIGHT LOSS. 1 TOTAL SUPPLEMENT SOLUTION



Formulated with 30 clinically aligned ingredients, including Absolute Collagen’s award winning 8000mg Marine Collagen + 80g of Vitamin C, Sculpt Pro is designed to help women lose weight well and tackle their key concerns:



Skin elasticity

Muscle tone

Hydration

Gut health & digestion

Energy levels

Vision health

Hair growth

Bone health



Shaped by lived experience and backed by science, this latest innovation was born when co-founder Maxine Laceby began her own personal GLP-1 weight loss journey. Being on GLP-1 medication also gave Maxine something she had never truly had before - freedom and choice.



Of the 1.6million Britons thought to be taking GLP-1s*, a significant portion are being affected by unwanted side effects and turning to a cocktail of medication and supplements to counteract the symptoms. Maxine’s honest conversations with friends and Absoluters (brand fans) revealed a desperate need for one total supplement that supported these concerns.



"I’m open about my experience now because I believe women deserve honest, complete information, not fear, secrecy, or scaremongering. This journey isn’t right for everyone, but empowerment comes from understanding all the facts.



We created Sculpt Pro as a supplement designed for women like me, those taking GLP-1s and navigating all the physical changes that come with appetite suppression and rapid weight loss.



We created Sculpt Pro the way we create everything at Absolute Collagen — co-creating with real women. We listened carefully to their experiences, concerns, and the challenges they faced every day.



Women told us about the side effects they were struggling with: skin elasticity, muscle tone, hydration, gut health and digestion, energy levels, hair growth. At the time, many women weren’t aware of other critical areas of health — like bone and vision health — so we included ingredients such as Calcium, Vitamin D3, and Vitamin B2 to make sure these were supported too.” - Maxine Laceby



*Research by University College London, January 2026



Sculpt Pro Body & Skin is a total supplement solution, one complete system with precision-dosed ingredients like creatine, collagen, BCAAs, vitamins, and minerals to fill the nutrient gaps. It supports energy, skin elasticity, muscle tone, hair health, hydration, and digestion - all in one, instead of the need multiple supplements every day.



Deliberately split into an AM and PM dose - Sculpt Pro delivers targeted, precision nutrition timed for best absorption and results whilst increasing water intake.



Sculpt Pro is a two-part formulation, which is required to optimise the nutrient absorption of ingredients at the right times of day for best results. The nutrients have been carefully selected depending on whether they’re best for morning or evening absorption.



In the MORNING, the body’s production of stomach acid and digestive enzymes is typically higher, making it easier to absorb certain nutrients like B Vitamins and Vitamin C.



In the EVENING, your gut function can slow down and may alter the speed of nutrient absorption and utilisation. This is why slower-digesting supplements, like creatine and magnesium are better taken in the evening.



The AM daily dose specifically targets skin elasticity and hair health, hydration and energy levels. Packed with a powerhouse of ingredients including;



Collagen + Vitamin C: Boosts skin elasticity and hair growth.

Hyaluronic Acid + Electrolytes: Promotes hydration and glow. B Vitamins: Support energy levels, mood and vision health. Green Tea Extract (L-Theanine): Supports metabolism.



Empty sachet of powder into a large glass of water (300ml) or shaker. Consume within 1 hour.



Flavour: Mango and Peach flavoured powder sachet

Format: Individual stick sachets to support on the go

Best for: Skin Elasticity and Hair Health. Hydration. Energy Levels.



The PM daily dose specifically targets muscle tone and gut and digestive health. Packed with;

Probiotics + Inulin: Improves gut health and digestion.

Creatine + BCAAs: Supports muscle tone.

Magnesium: Aids sleep.

Vitamin D3: Supports bone health.

Red Clover Flower Extract: Promotes hormonal balance.



Add 1 scoop to a medium-sized glass of water (200ml) or shaker. Mix and consume within 15 minutes to ensure the full benefit of the ingredients.



Flavour: Cherry flavoured powder

Format: In a pouch to take in the evening

Best for: Muscle Tone, Gut & Digestive Health



"As an aesthetic doctor, one of the most noticeable changes I see in patients using GLP-1 medications is a change in skin elasticity. GLP-1s drive rapid weight loss, and when volume is lost quickly, the skin doesn’t always have time to adapt. This can lead to laxity, crepiness, or what’s often called a ‘deflated’ appearance — particularly in areas like the face, neck, arms, and abdomen.



There’s also a biological component. Weight loss, reduced calorie intake, and hormonal shifts can impact collagen production, hydration, and the structural proteins that keep skin firm and resilient. That’s why supporting the skin from the inside is critical. Absolute Collagen have created Sculpt Pro for women who are seeing the side effects of GLP-1 medications.



They developed the formula based on real women’s experiences and the impacts they were seeing. It includes their same clinically proven collagen plus 80mg Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to support skin elasticity; alongside 27 other precision-dosed, clinically aligned ingredients to support the 8 key side effects of rapid weight loss.



From what I see in my clinic, GLP-1 weight loss can be incredibly empowering — but protecting skin elasticity and supporting your nutrition helps ensure that you can lose weight well and minimise key side effects." - Dr. Sophie Shotter MBChB BSc (Hons) MBCAM.



From £84.98 subscribe & save or £99.98 one-off purchase (28-day supply) at absolutecollagen.com



