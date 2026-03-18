CloudPay highlights escalating challenges as integration complexity and legacy systems hinder payroll modernisation







As the UK’s financial year draws to a close, CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payments solutions, is warning businesses of the rapidly evolving payroll landscape and the intensifying pressures facing payroll professionals.







With payroll teams navigating a period traditionally marked by heightened workloads and increased scrutiny, new data from CloudPay reveals significant structural barriers preventing businesses from modernising and optimising their payroll operations.







According to the data, 61% of employers stated that integration complexity is slowing down payroll modernisation efforts. In addition, a further 29% identified legacy systems as the biggest obstacle to transforming payroll strategy into meaningful business impact.







These findings underscore a persistent challenge across UK companies: outdated infrastructure and fragmented systems continue to hamper efficiency, accuracy, and strategic decision-making at a time when payroll performance is more business‑critical than ever.







John Pearce, Chief Customer Officer at CloudPay, said:







“Financial year-end always brings extra pressure on payroll teams, but this year’s challenges highlight long-standing structural issues that businesses can no longer ignore. Across the UK, the payroll function is increasingly constrained by outdated systems, fragmented processes, and a lack of seamless integration with wider business technology. When 61% of payroll professionals tell us that integration complexity is blocking their ability to modernise, and nearly a third say legacy systems are still holding them back, it’s clear the industry faces more than an operational hurdle; it’s facing a systemic barrier to progress.







“At a time when accuracy, compliance, and employee experience are under heightened scrutiny, the ability to rely on a resilient, connected payroll infrastructure is absolutely fundamental. Modern payroll isn’t just about paying people correctly; it underpins trust, safeguards business continuity, and provides the workforce insights leaders need to make informed decisions. Businesses that fail to keep pace with today’s payroll demands risk exposing themselves to compliance errors, inefficiencies, and reputational damage.







“Year-end is a crucial reminder that payroll transformation must be a strategic priority, not a future ambition. At CloudPay, we remain committed to working with businesses to overcome these barriers and help them transition to unified, cloud-based solutions that deliver agility, transparency, and consistent global standards. The companies that embrace this shift will be the ones that build truly resilient payroll operations capable of meeting today’s pressures and tomorrow’s expectations.”







Ends



Press contact





Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705



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