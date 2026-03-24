Lausanne, March 20, 2026 - EHL, the leading education institution in hospitality and management since 1893, announces the launch of a new Associate Degree in International Culinary Arts, Fine-Dining Experience and Restaurant Management, expanding the institution’s academic portfolio into gastronomy-focused education. The two-year program will welcome its first cohort in September 2027. The degree is designed to prepare culinary professionals and Food and Beverage entrepreneurs capable not only of mastering the craft of fine-dining cuisine at the highest professional standards, but also of designing high-end dining experiences and managing food and beverage businesses.



The initiative reflects broader changes in both the culinary education landscape and the hospitality industry. Interest in gastronomy, food culture and culinary tourism has increased significantly in recent years, contributing to the expansion of culinary education globally. At the same time, there is a growing need for skilled and inspired talents in the industry, capable of understanding the new clients’ expectations and desire for memorable experiences.



Moreover, the research conducted during the development phase showed that students prefer the associate degree format over long academic programs. Therefore, it provides a more direct pathway into the workforce while offering parents the reassurance of a fully recognized degree for future academic paths.



Expanding EHL’s role in gastronomy education



While EHL has long been recognized globally for hospitality management education, the new associate degree signals a strategic step toward strengthening its presence in gastronomy and food & beverage innovation. It is designed for students aged roughly 18 to 25 who are passionate about food culture and aspire to careers in professional kitchens, restaurant leadership or culinary entrepreneurship.



The program integrates three complementary disciplines: culinary arts, fine-dining guest experience and restaurant management. The academic and practical courses are enhanced by a 6-month internship in prestigious partner restaurants and international field trips each semester across Europe’s major gastronomic regions, as well as masterclasses led by visiting chefs.



Learning through Michelin-starred settings, restaurants and international immersion



Teaching is delivered by a faculty that brings together internationally recognized chefs, Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, world champions across several culinary and beverage disciplines, professors and experts in their respective fields, as well as hospitality professionals and industry specialists. Practical training takes place within EHL’s state-of-the-art food and beverage infrastructure, which includes 13 training outlets, a Michelin-starred restaurant, alongside demonstration kitchens and the Institute of Nutrition R&D. With 60% of practical classes, this program reflects EHL’s long heritage of experiential learning.



Preparing versatile careers in a changing industry



“The new program also responds to evolving expectations within the restaurant and hospitality sectors, as well as from future students and consumers. Today’s gastronomy professionals increasingly need to combine culinary expertise with skills in guest experience, beverage culture, sustainability, marketing and business management.” says Patrick Ogheard, Dean of EHL School of Practical Arts.



There is a growing demand for professionals capable of operating across multiple dimensions of the food ecosystem, from kitchen leadership to restaurant concept development and food innovation.



Graduates of the program may pursue careers as chefs, restaurant managers, sommeliers, food entrepreneurs, or continue their academic journey toward a bachelor’s degree.











About EHL:



EHL – originally founded as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne – is the global leader in hospitality and business education with 4,000+ students from more than 120 nationalities across 3 campuses in Switzerland and Singapore.



Our holistic approach to education, a hallmark of the Swiss system, seamlessly integrates academic rigor with hands-on experience and a deep commitment to human connection. At EHL, we educate hearts, hands, and minds. Within our two institutions we shape confident, versatile, and resilient leaders for careers in hospitality and wider experience-driven sectors:



EHL Hospitality Business School, accredited by AACSB, NECHE and consistently ranked at the top of its field, offering undergraduate, graduate, and executive programs that deliver practical leadership, strategy, and operational insights.

EHL School of Practical Arts, providing vocational programs in hospitality, boasting expertise from 6 “Meilleurs Ouvriers de France” and an awarded and Michelin-starred academic restaurant.

For more than 130 years, we have been committed to leading innovation in the hospitality and services industry with a focus on emotional intelligence and business acumen. At EHL, education is more than knowledge – it’s a transformative experience shared by a community of 30,000 passionate Alumni, who redefine excellence wherever they go. #EHLHospitality



www.ehlgroup.com



Contact:



EHL|Carole Massanes|Head of External Communications



communication@ehl.ch|+41 21 785 15 76