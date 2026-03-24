Dublin, Ireland / Reading, UK – March 2026 — BlueKong Networks today announces the upcoming release of BlueKong Go, a new on-demand digital platform designed to modernise how organisations around the world access IT field engineering.



Connecting businesses with certified technical field engineers in real time, BlueKong Go is a select platform for the world’s best IT engineers, enabling rapid, flexible support without the need for long-term contracts or resource-heavy in-house teams. Moving beyond the “gig app” eco-system, BlueKong Go removes uncertainty by giving businesses access to trusted, high-quality technical engineering on-demand.



The platform is currently in the final testing phase of development, with pilot activity underway and wider market deployment from 1st May 2026.



BlueKong Go addresses a growing challenge faced by organisations across all sectors: the need for highly skilled, fast, reliable, and scalable IT engineering in an increasingly digital and always-on world.



Traditional IT service models are often slow, rigid, and costly to scale, leading to prolonged downtime and operational disruption.



Using identity verification tools, verified skills profiles, real-time geolocation and intelligent scheduling for vetted and right-to-work checked engineers, BlueKong Go matches each request with the most suitable available engineer, guaranteed. Built-in secure communications, location tracking, and quality assurance tools are designed to create transparent and reliable interactions for both clients and engineers.



“Businesses today need trusted IT resources that can flex at the speed of their operations,” said Matthew Conquer, owner at BlueKong Networks. “BlueKong Go is about removing friction from IT service delivery, getting the right engineers to the right place at the right time, without the overheads and delays that plague traditional models. It truly is a game changer in the IT services and resourcing space.”



A Smarter, More Sustainable Model

Beyond operational efficiency, BlueKong Go has been designed with sustainability and workforce wellbeing in mind. By assigning the closest suitably qualified engineer, the platform reduces unnecessary travel, helping lower carbon emissions associated with long-distance call-outs. More efficient scheduling also reduces repeat visits, fuel consumption, and wasted resources. All reportable from within the dynamic client portal.



Faster and more accurate issue resolution can help extend the lifespan of IT equipment, reducing premature disposal and supporting a more circular approach to technology maintenance.



For engineers, the mobile platform supports flexible working patterns, fairer job allocation, and reduced travel stress through smarter routing and workload distribution.



Broad Market Applicability

BlueKong Go is being developed for use by SMBs, enterprise organisations, and public sector bodies, offering a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional service and staffing contracts. The platform supports both short-term and long-term engineering requirements, enabling clients to engage engineers on an ad-hoc basis, for recurring work over extended periods, or on a five-day-week contract basis, all through a single on-demand model.



Operating with no licensing fees for either clients or engineers, BlueKong Go lowers barriers to adoption and allows organisations to access skilled engineers without long-term financial commitment. The platform is available via web-based, API integration and mobile applications, enabling efficient onsite service delivery and real-time management of requests, communications, and job execution.



Beyond modernising the IT service delivery model, BlueKong Go also addresses longstanding challenges faced by skilled engineers when seeking flexible, reliable work. The platform enables approved engineers to access consistent opportunities, supplement income through evening and weekend assignments, and engage in work patterns that suit their availability. All activity on the platform is fully moderated, ensuring quality, accountability, and professional standards are maintained.



BlueKong Go operates as a members-only platform, with engineers required to pass a structured approval and verification process before gaining access. This ensures that only capable, qualified professionals are available to clients. To further reinforce trust and reliability, the platform offers a ten-day guarantee on all work completed.



With its combination of real-time matching, verified expertise, flexible engagement models, automation, sustainability-focused design, and strong governance, BlueKong Go aims to introduce a new standard for technical service delivery.



BlueKong Networks is currently engaging with existing engineers and partners, new early adopter engineers, and stakeholders as development finalises, with a full marketing campaign scheduled to launch from 1st April 2026. Media outlets are invited to a launch event in May and should reach out to Matthew Conquer on +44 (0) 7876718154 or email matthew.conquer@bluekongnetworks.com for further press information and details.

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About BlueKong Networks Limited

BlueKong Networks Limited is a technology and services company focused on modernising IT service delivery through innovative digital platforms. With deep experience in enterprise IT operations and field service delivery, the company is developing solutions that improve efficiency, resilience, and sustainability across the technology support ecosystem.