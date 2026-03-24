A Milton Keynes-based finance firm has been shortlisted for a national award, putting the city on the map alongside some of the biggest names in UK business.



Century Business Finance has been named a finalist in the Financial Services Company of the Year category at the British Business Awards 2026.



The company will compete against leading firms including North Capital Management, Ross Commercial Finance, Rural Finance Ltd, Scottish Building Society, Together, Vanguard Asset Management and Wise.



This year’s shortlist features some of the most recognisable names in British and global business, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Iceland, Warburtons, Nando’s, Dishoom and Holland & Barrett, alongside a mix of high-growth scale-ups, family-owned firms and innovative SMEs from across the UK.



A record number of more than 400 companies entered the awards, with those shortlisted independently evaluated across key areas including business performance, innovation, workforce and culture, customer impact, and contribution to the wider economy.



The awards will take place on 30 April at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, with up to 2,000 business leaders expected to attend. This year’s event will feature a special appearance from George Clooney, alongside keynote speaker Sir Bob Geldof and host Rob Brydon.



Rick Haythornthwaite, NatWest Group Chair, said: “As Britain’s biggest bank for business, we are proud to once again sponsor the British Business Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements of businesses across all sectors and every part of the UK. Businesses like these are central to our economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and supporting communities. We look forward to celebrating the ambition, creativity and excellence that is at the heart of so many great British businesses in Edinburgh next month, whilst also taking the opportunity to support Social Bite and its vital work tackling homelessness.”



Century Business Finance, founded in 2017, supports small and medium-sized businesses across the UK and has helped more than 1,100 businesses access funding since 2025. Over half of its customers now return for additional funding, reflecting the strength of its service and long-term relationships with business owners.



Ben Larkins, Co-Founder of Century Business Finance, said:

“Being shortlisted for the British Business Awards is a big moment for us. We’ve built Century with a clear focus on making business funding simpler and more accessible for SMEs, and it’s great to see that recognised alongside some of the biggest names in UK business.



What matters most to us is the impact we have on the businesses we support every day. A large part of our growth now comes from customers coming back to us, which says a lot about the service we provide and the relationships we build.



We’re proud to represent Milton Keynes on a national stage and we’re looking forward to making our mark in Edinburgh.”



The awards will also raise funds for UK homelessness charity Social Bite, with a target of more than GBP 1 million.



For any media enquiries:

Charlotte Wigley

Marketing Director, Century Business Finance

charlotte@centurybusinessfinance.co.uk

07710389197

Available for interview and comment.



For further information on the award, visit: www.britishbusinessawards.co.uk



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