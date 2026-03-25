FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ESSEC Business School Launches an Executive Master in Artificial Intelligence



A flexible, fully online program merging strategic management with specialized AI expertise



ESSEC Executive Education is proud to announce the launch of the Executive Master in Artificial Intelligence (EMAI), a new fully online program designed to equip experienced professionals with the strategic, managerial, and technological capabilities required to lead in the age of AI.



A Flexible and Modular Format Designed for Working Executives



As AI reshapes industries and organizations, the program explores how companies manage risks - such as regulation, bias, and automation - while empowering leaders to turn AI investments into measurable business value. The program combines 12 months of coursework with six months dedicated to a professional thesis. The first cohort will begin in September 2026, with flexible starting dates in March and September to adapt to participants’ schedules. The program will be 100% online and in English, blending self-paced learning with weekly live sessions, academic coaching, and peer collaboration. This allows participants to continue working during their time in the program.



Combining Academic Excellence with a Global Perspective

Ranked #9 worldwide for Executive Education by the Financial Times, ESSEC brings its academic rigor and international outlook to this new program. The program also offers an optional international residency at ESSEC Asia-Pacific in Singapore, providing participants with exposure to one of the world’s most dynamic innovation ecosystems.



Thomas Huber, the Academic Director of the Executive Master in Artificial Intelligence, says “AI is no longer a purely technical domain. It is a core leadership competence. Executives must understand both its strategic potential and its societal implications.”



Julien Malaurent, the Executive Vice President of ESSEC, says “The rise of AI is fundamentally changing how organizations perceive and manage their environments, make decisions, and create value. This transformation raises fundamental and even existential questions. The Executive Master in Artificial Intelligence is built to equip experienced professionals to navigate the managerial challenges AI presents and leverage opportunities for efficiency, growth, and innovation.”



About ESSEC Business School



ESSEC Business School has been a prestigious institution for higher learning since its foundation in 1907, set apart by its humanist approach. In light of current and future economic, environmental, social and geopolitical challenges, ESSEC is committed to transforming its teaching, research, and campuses to train inclusive, influential and multicultural leaders.



With 8 534 students in pre-experience programs and 5000 participants in executive education across four campuses in Cergy, La Défense, Rabat and Singapore, ESSEC offers programs recognized as some of the best in the world. ESSEC’s exceptional faculty, composed of 171 professors and 25 emeritus professors, 240 partnerships with prestigious international universities and an alumni network of over 79 000 members, showcases ESSEC’s commitment to excellence and academic innovation.



For more information, please visit www.essec.edu



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For more information, or to speak to someone at ESSEC Business School, contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0) 1582 790704