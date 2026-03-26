Dot, the digital odour intelligence company transforming scent signals into predictive biological insight, today announced the successful close of a £4.2 million funding round to accelerate global expansion across products, services and next-generation digital technologies.



Oversubscribed and strongly supported by both new and existing investors, the round reflects growing confidence in dot’s platform technology, commercial momentum and vision to redefine how biological change is detected and understood.



Key investors are Blackfinch Ventures, Pihl Family Office, and our long-standing investors including Luke Ding, who has supported the company from the beginning, and the addition of a new strategic investor.



Scaling Science into Global Infrastructure

For more than a decade, dot has been translating the hidden language of scent into actionable intelligence. What began as pioneering research has evolved into dot.core™, the company’s proprietary biological intelligence infrastructure designed to transform invisible chemical signals into predictive insight.



Every living system releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) microscopic airborne signatures that reveal presence, condition and emerging risk. Dot.core™ captures these signals, structures them as data, and transforms them into measurable biological intelligence across human health, animal health, agriculture and environmental systems.



This funding enables dot to accelerate the transition from breakthrough science to scalable global deployment.



A Platform Built for Impact

Operating across four interconnected sectors: human health, animal health, plant health and environmental health, dot helps organisations move from reactive response to proactive protection.



The company combines expertise in chemical ecology, insect behaviour, public health and data science with advanced laboratory, field-testing and regulatory capabilities to deliver early detection solutions that are smarter, more targeted and more sustainable.



The investment arrives at a pivotal moment as dot:

• expands international partnerships for products including BugScents™

• scales scientific services across multiple sectors

• advances development of digital, AI-enabled odour intelligence technologies powered by dot.core™.



Leadership Perspective



Professor James Logan, CEO and Founder of dot, said:

“Closing an oversubscribed round is a strong endorsement of our strategy and the opportunity ahead. It reflects confidence in our team, our platform and our ability to translate world-class science into scalable, real-world solutions. This investment allows us to accelerate growth, deepen global partnerships and deliver earlier, smarter detection where it matters most.”



Luke Ding, Businessman, Investor and Philanthropist said:

“From the outset, I recognised dot’s unique ability to innovate and create impactful solutions to real-world problems. The progress the team has made in building a platform that bridges science and scalable impact has been exceptional. I’m proud to have supported dot from its earliest stages and to continue backing a company with such strong potential to deliver positive societal and environmental change globally.”



Andreas Pihl, Strategic Assets Director of Pihl Family Office, said:

“We have a fundamental belief in the value that digital odour technologies can create, to solve world problems in several different sectors. Thus, it’s with great pleasure we support with increased funds and look forward to seeing how this great innovation will help society”



Kimberley Hay, Ventures Director at Blackfinch Ventures, said: “Dot is well positioned to scale rapidly across sectors and geographies, and we are pleased to support the team on that journey. Their work is underpinned by a world-class scientific team, a growing patent portfolio and technology that is a leader in the market. We see significant value in Dot’s ability to support the need for more proactive, technologically advanced alternatives to traditional pest and disease management.”



Building the Future of Detection

This investment will support:

• Expansion of commercial reach through global distributor and partner channels

• Increased manufacturing capability for current and future products

• Accelerated R&D of digital, AI-enabled odour detection tools

• Expanded validation and evidence generation to support adoption.



Dot’s integrated model combining science, services, products, and data positions the company at the forefront of a global shift toward earlier, smarter, and more sustainable detection and prevention.





Notes to Editors

About dot

Dot is transforming pest and disease prevention through scent science, AI, and sustainable engineering. A spin-out from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, dot uses its scent discovery and data engine, dot.core™, to develop products that detect, predict, and prevent biological threats more effectively across public health, agriculture, and animal health. Dot also provides end-to-end scientific services in odour intelligence, efficacy testing, and regulatory consultancy through its services department, Arctech Innovation.

Website: www.digitalodourtechnologies.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/digitalodourtechnologies





About Blackfinch Ventures



Blackfinch Ventures invests in innovation. It targets high-growth opportunities, supporting early-stage technology businesses with strong commercial drive. The focus is on disruptive businesses, offering products that address real world needs, with the capability to make an impact in global markets.