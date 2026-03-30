Financial Services employers are experiencing the highest risk of strategic communications turnover of any sector in the UK, as the pressure around regulatory changes and increased scrutiny causes a talent exodus. That's according to the latest Strategic Communications Report from Murray McIntosh.







The study revealed that 62% of communications professionals in Financial Services are planning to change roles within the next six months and 69% have already interviewed for a new position. This level of instability is emerging as UK Financial Services regulation enters a particularly active period.







According to Bloomberg’s UK Regulatory Outlook, 2026 is a pivotal year, with authorities advancing reforms across digital finance, trading and markets, risk and financial stability, and sustainable finance, as regulators push to modernise market infrastructure while maintaining competitiveness and investor confidence.







Skills requirements changing



According to Murray McIntosh, the exodus of talent isn't the only challenge facing Financial Services businesses, as the need for top communications talent grows. Skills expectations are also shifting. Alongside core policy knowledge and stakeholder management, the firm’s report revealed that demand is rising for technical capabilities such as AI literacy and data science.







For employers, this combination of high anticipated movement, fast‑moving regulatory change, and evolving skills requirements raises the stakes for retaining and developing strategic communications capability. Continuity of insight and consistent messaging can be difficult to maintain when teams are in flux, yet they become more important as regulatory reform accelerates and expectations around transparency and resilience rise.







Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director, Policy and Public Affairs at Murray McIntosh, commented:



“The scale of change facing Financial Services this year cannot be overstated. Major reforms across digital finance, market structure and reporting standards are reshaping expectations at pace, and this creates a premium on communications professionals who can navigate complexity with accuracy and authority. At the same time, rising mobility means employers risk losing the very people who interpret, translate and contextualise regulatory change for internal and external stakeholders. Stability of insight and messaging is not a luxury in this environment. It is a strategic requirement, and those who invest in developing and retaining this capability will be better prepared to manage the demands of an increasingly scrutinised sector.”











Press contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705