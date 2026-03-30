“We’re speaking to more customers who want peace of mind and certainty — and fixing funeral costs now is one way of achieving that.”

With new ISA rules set to impact how people save in the coming financial year, many Brits are rethinking how best to plan for the future.

Low interest rates, rising living costs and ongoing economic uncertainty have already left savers questioning whether traditional accounts are delivering real value. Now, upcoming ISA changes are adding to the sense that it may be time to look at alternative options.

Direct cremation provider Celebration of Life says it is seeing an increasing number of enquiries as people look to safeguard against rising funeral costs — offering certainty in an uncertain financial climate.

Peter Shuttleworth, Head of Operations, said: “People are increasingly aware that their money isn’t working as hard as it used to. With ISA changes imminent and interest rates still relatively low, many are taking a step back and reassessing their options.

“We’re speaking to more customers who want peace of mind and certainty — and fixing funeral costs now is one way of achieving that.”

By taking out a funeral plan, customers can secure today’s prices and avoid potential increases in the years ahead — whether that’s in five, 10 or even decades’ time.

Celebration of Life says interest is coming from a wide range of age groups, including younger adults either thinking longer-term about their finances or those of elderly loved ones.

“If someone takes out a plan early in life, the long-term value can be significant,” Peter added.

“Funeral costs, like most services, tend to rise over time. Safeguarding costs now can mean avoiding higher costs in the future — and that’s something more people are recognising.”

Even over shorter periods, the potential savings can add up when compared to paying future prices.

Funeral plans also offer reassurance, with protection from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), ensuring customers are covered even if a provider ceases trading.

As the new financial year approaches, many households are expected to review their finances — and for some, that includes considering new ways to plan ahead with confidence.

For more information, contact Celebration of Life on 0800 014 6500 or visit www.col.co.uk.

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For further information contact Celeste Clarke at Century PR on 07799064066 or email celeste@centurypr.co.uk.