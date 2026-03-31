Nyenrode Business University has appointed Prof. Dr. Michael Erkens as Rector Magnificus, effective April 1. The University Board now consists of Micky Adriaansens (Chair of the University Board), Jolanda Lamse-Minderhoud (CFO), and Michael Erkens.



Erkens studied mathematics with a major in finance and obtained his PhD summa cum laude in Financial Accounting from Universität Trier in Germany in 2012. Since 2014, he has served first as Assistant Professor and later as Associate Professor at the Erasmus School of Economics. In 2022, Erkens was appointed Professor of Corporate Reporting at Nyenrode Business University, where he subsequently became Director of both the Center for Corporate Reporting, Finance & Tax and the Center for Accounting, Auditing & Control.



He has gained international experience at institutions including HEC Paris in France, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany, Anton de Kom University in Suriname, and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago in the United States.



With the appointment of Erkens, Nyenrode is explicitly strengthening its international academic position as a business university, further developing its education portfolio (degree programs, MBA, and executive education), and enhancing the quality and visibility of its research, with a strong focus on innovation and alignment with societal and technological developments. This direction aligns with Nyenrode’s mission to educate responsible leaders and to act as a bridge between science and practice, across disciplines, between faculties, and between the university and society.



Petri Hofsté, Chair of the Board of Stichting Nyenrode and the Supervisory Board of the university, states: “With Michael Erkens, we welcome a hands-on and connecting academic leader. We are pleased and proud to appoint a Nyenrode professor to this role. His international experience, strategic insight, and proven commitment to educational innovation and research quality give us confidence that, together with the University Board and faculty, he will strengthen Nyenrode’s international position.”



Prof. Dr. Michael Erkens says: “It is a privilege to take on this role. Nyenrode has a strong foundation and a clear identity. At the same time, the current reality calls for focus, thoughtful choices, and strong collaboration. I look forward to working together with colleagues, students, and participants to build a university where high-quality education, relevant research, and societal impact reinforce one another.”



For more information, or to speak to Michael Erkens, please contact Chloë Lane at Chloe@bluesky-pr.com.