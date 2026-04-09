The challenge is not knowing what AI is, but knowing how to govern and apply it rigorously and responsibly to generate value

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology has launched a Professional Doctorate in Applied Artificial Intelligence, starting in September 2026 and delivered entirely online.



The new programme is a Level 8 qualification created in response to the growing demand for doctoral pathways to better reflect the needs of the labour market, as the adoption of AI rapidly transforms processes, regulations, and organisational models.



Unlike a traditional PhD, which is more oriented toward academic research, this doctorate emphasises applied research with a focus on real-world impact. Assessment will consider the robustness of research alongside its ability to generate practical solutions.



“In a world where knowledge evolves at an unprecedented pace, education can no longer be considered a phase of life but must be a continuous process,” says Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT. “Innovative doctoral programmes like OPIT’s represent an important step in preparing professionals capable of leading technological and social change. Investing in lifelong learning means investing in the future of individuals and our societies.”



The programme is aimed at professionals, executives, and managers across technology, healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, public policy, and consulting, as well as specialists, academics, and researchers who want to lead the adoption of AI in their field.



“We are seeing a very clear demand; leaders who can use AI responsibly and productively, translating technical possibilities into decisions and results,” says Riccardo Ocleppo, founder and director of OPIT. “This doctorate was created to fill a gap; not a programme focused solely on theory or overly narrow areas, but a doctorate that places AI at the centre as a strategic lever to tackle real challenges faced by companies, institutions and society, with the flexibility needed by working professionals.”



Applicants must hold a Master’s degree in a STEM discipline. Alternatively, candidates with a Master’s degree in another field can apply if they have at least five years of professional experience in an area in which AI has significant impact.



The programme also includes an intermediate exit option. From the second year, students who do not continue the doctorate can choose to obtain a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Applied Artificial Intelligence instead.



“The challenge is not knowing what AI is, but knowing how to govern and apply it rigorously and responsibly to generate value,” says Lorenzo Livi, Programme Director. “We train professionals capable of designing and conducting methodologically robust applied research, leading AI-enabled transformation, bridging technical expertise and organisational needs, and promoting the ethical and sustainable adoption of artificial intelligence.”



Applications for September 2026 are now open. Find out more here.



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About OPIT - Open Institute of Technology

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology is a European-accredited academic institution offering fully online programmes in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, taught by a faculty of internationally recognised professors. What sets OPIT apart in higher education is its commitment to quality, flexibility, and real-world industry connection, a learning model built around the needs of the next generation of professionals. Its degree programmes are designed to equip students with current, in-demand skills in Computer Science, carry full legal recognition across Europe through MFHEA Authority and EQF accreditation, and are recognised by employers worldwide.



For more information, or to speak with Francesco Profumo, Riccardo Ocleppo, or Lorenzo Livi, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com