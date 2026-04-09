55% of fleet managers say they are less concerned about cargo theft – even as yearly incidents average 32 per company and losses increase by 438%



LONDON – April 9, 2026 – New research* from Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, suggests that UK fleet operators are becoming increasingly complacent about cargo theft, despite persistent losses and operational disruption.



The survey of over 3,500 fleet managers across seven European countries found that 64% (55% in the UK) say they are less concerned about cargo theft than they were 12 months ago. This reduced level of concern sits in sharp contrast to reported exposure: those surveyed by Geotab say they experienced an average of 34 cargo theft-related incidents in the past year (32 in the UK), while industry data shows that losses from cargo theft have increased by 438% since 2022.



"Cargo theft is an existential threat to supply chains, driver retention, and customer trust – yet many fleets appear to be letting their guard down," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Geotab. “While criminal tactics are becoming highly sophisticated, fleet defenses have often not kept pace due to perceived cost barriers,” Kulperger added.



A widening ‘tech gap’



The research highlights a growing disconnect between the increasing sophistication of cargo theft and the technologies fleets use to prevent it. Europe has seen a rise in technologically sophisticated thefts, mirroring strategic trends observed in the United States, as criminals increasingly exploit technological vulnerabilities to bypass traditional security measures.



Fleet managers surveyed by Geotab identify risks ranging from strategic theft through fraud and deception to insider-facilitated theft and in-transit crime. Yet no single security technology is consistently deployed at scale across European fleets.



While cameras were the most cited prevention measure, mentioned by 27% of respondents, adoption rates for other proven tools such as real-time trailer tracking, sensor-based alerts, and verified driver identification appear to be low. This lack of deployment is reinforced by fleet strategy choices. 22% of respondents say they rely solely on insurance to cover cargo theft losses, signalling a reactive approach that prioritises reimbursement over prevention and recovery. That leaves drivers, customers, and supply chains exposed - and ultimately pushes costs downstream, as higher insurance premiums and risk pricing are passed on to customers through increased product prices.



Complacency hides exposure



Despite sustained incident levels and clear operational impact, the findings show no clear consensus on prevention, recovery, or prosecution strategies. Larger fleets report more incidents, yet often express less concern, reinforcing the survey’s core contradiction.



“The combination of falling concern and fragmented security approaches is creating blind spots just as cargo theft becomes more organised and cross-border in nature,” added Kulperger.



“We expect cargo theft risk to intensify in 2026 as organised crime networks expand, margins tighten across logistics, and insurers and regulators increase scrutiny. Fleets that fail to move from reactive to data-led security strategies risk higher losses and deeper operational strain. Investing in modern security technology and driver training is now central to protecting supply chains, retaining drivers, and controlling downstream costs that ultimately hit customers,” he concluded.



More insight from the survey is available in the Geotab whitepaper ‘Securing the Supply Chain: A 2026 Blueprint For Countering Smarter Theft’ available at https://www.geotab.com/resources/ebook/securing-the-supply-c... .





* Methodology

Geotab commissioned Opinion Matters to survey 3,501 professionals who are responsible for operating or managing a fleet of lorries/trucks or vans (aged 17+) across the United Kingdom (500), Germany (500), France (500), Netherlands (500), Ireland (500), Italy (501), and Spain (500) about the topic of cargo theft. The data was collected online between 1 October 2025 and 9 October 2025.



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About Geotab:

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog.



GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.



Media Contact

Dean Borge-Slavnich

dean@influenceassociates.com