London, UK – Industry leaders across enterprise and business architecture, business change and transformation, and service design will convene in London this June for the Enterprise & Business Architecture, Business Change & Transformation, and Service Design Conferences Europe 2026, a major five-day event that combines three co-located conferences.



Taking place 8–12 June 2026, the conferences will bring together architects, transformation leaders, service designers and senior executives to explore how organisations can design and deliver effective change in an increasingly complex digital landscape.



These conferences offer a unique opportunity to connect insights across enterprise and business architecture, business change and transformation, and service design. These disciplines are becoming increasingly interdependent as organisations navigate large-scale transformation programmes.



The 2026 agenda features more than 70 speakers, 8 keynote sessions, 11 workshops, and five days of learning and networking, combining strategic insight with practical case studies and actionable frameworks.

Keynote Speakers Include:



• Annette Andresen, CEO, Marlowe Consulting Limited

A Master Level Accredited Change Professional with over 20 years of experience helping organisations achieve measurable outcomes through leadership-led transformation.



• Kara Claxton, Director of Transformation, UK Home Office Border Force

Leading the cross-Whitehall vision for goods transformation and the modernisation of border operations.



• Roger Burlton, President, Process Renewal Group, Founder of BPTrends Associates

A globally recognised leader in business architecture and process renewal, helping organisations achieve cohesion across strategy and execution.



• Whynde Kuehn, Founder & Director, S2E Inc

A leading authority in business architecture and strategy execution, known for helping organisations

Align business and technology for real-world impact.



• Cyriel Kortleven, Global Keynote Speaker on Change Mindset

Known for inspiring organisations such as IKEA, NASA and Unilever to approach change with courage and creativity.



• LJ Rich, World-renowned musician and BBC technology broadcaster



Exploring the intersection of creativity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

• Christian Schroeder, Enterprise Architect, Bain & Company



Specialising in aligning business strategy with enterprise architecture and digital transformation.

• Paul van der Merwe, Head of Enterprise Architecture, Standard Bank Group

An internationally recognised leader in enterprise architecture.



View the Agenda: https://irmuk-architecture-change-design.eventsair.site/



Book Your Tickets: https://irmuk.co.uk/tickets-eba-bct-sd-2026/



Group booking discounts:



• 2–3 delegates – 10% discount (GRP10)

• 4–5 delegates – 20% discount (GRP20)

• 6+ delegates – 25% discount (GRP25)



About IRM UK



IRM UK is a leading provider of conferences and training in business and IT management. For more than two decades IRM UK has brought together global experts to share knowledge, best practices and innovations that drive organisational transformation.



Marketing Contact

Emmy Morris

Marketing Manager

IRM UK